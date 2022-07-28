A Look Into Olivia And Josh’s Body Language At The HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere

Um, I “hope ur ok” after seeing these Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo red carpet pics cause I’m definitely not. On July 27, the “driver’s license” songstress made an appearance at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 premiere. And who did she pose with on the red carpet? None other than Bassett, her rumored former beau and potentially the inspiration behind her Grammy-winning album, Sour. Deep breaths, everyone. That’s not all. Rodrigo and Bassett’s body language hinted at mutual attraction — plus, some lingering emotions.

OK, OK, before I get too ahead of myself, here’s a little recap on the Rodrigo-Bassett drama. While Rodrigo reportedly expressed her post-breakup feelings through song, Bassett seemed to allude at his own hurt and anger in several interviews. So, what does this surprise reunion mean? Is the love triangle “Crisis” officially over now? Luckily, body language doesn’t lie, so Elite Daily consulted an expert to get to the bottom of these internet-breaking photos.

Patti Wood, body language expert and author of SNAP: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, decoded Rodrigo and Bassett’s body language, and it’s definitely worth talking (or maybe singing?) about. Straight from the expert, here’s what their body language seems to say about their current relationship.

Rodrigo Seems To Admire Bassett

David Livingston/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Even after all these costars have reportedly been through together, per Wood, Rodrigo still looks at Bassett in this photo with “focus” and “adoration.” She explains, “She’s looking at him while he talks, like, ‘Oh my god, look at him talk!’” I guess she liked what he had to say?

Wood adds, “She’s giving a full front teeth smile, but the smile is at him, the eye focus is at him, the cheek placement is turned towards him.” So, um, what does all that mean? “It’s lovely adoration,” Wood guesses.

Rodrigo And Bassett Are Playful Together

David Livingston/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wood especially “loves” this photo because you can see how naturally playful this duo is together. Here, both Rodrigo and Bassett have “up body language.” Their noses and cheeks are rising together, which indicates that they’re having fun and enjoying each other’s company.

Another good sign? Rodrigo and Bassett are mirroring each other in this photo. Notice their expressions and poses are matching? Wood explains, “Matching and mirroring shows that they’re synchronous with one another, and that they play well together.”

It’s not just for the cameras, either. Per Wood, “I know it’s not an act because it’s so ‘up’ and so synchronous.”

They Still Have Mutual Attraction

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

After years of reported emotional turmoil, is it possible that these two could still have chemistry? Wood thinks so. Pointing out Bassett’s feet placement in this photo, she explains how that pose can indicate attraction. “His foot pointed towards her is way back where she is with the weight back towards her,” Wood says. This posture shows he’s “anchored to where she is.” In other words, Bassett seems to be leaning into their physical closeness.

Per Wood, the attraction isn’t one-sided. Notice how Rodrigo’s right knee is pointed towards Bassett? That’s another sign of sexual tension. Wood notes this gesture could suggest a sexual connection. Plus, the corners of the stars’ shoulders are pointing down and touching, which Wood says usually indicates a kind of sexual connection.

Rodrigo Might Be Holding In Some Feelings

David Livingston/FilmMagic/Getty Images

There may be genuine friendly feelings and sexual tension between these two, but there also seems to be more to the story. (Understandably, if the media got the narrative even a quarter of their love triangle story right.) Wood observes that in each photo, Rodrigo seems more uncomfortable than Bassett. Her hand is in her pocket a lot, which Wood said is a “tell” that indicates “she’s holding some of her feelings close to herself.”

Wood also notes, “She’s keeping her arms close to her body.” This is another body language cue that hints at discomfort. Of course, that could have more to do with those heels than any feelings toward Bassett.

Either way, I’m thrilled that these two seem to be getting along. Maybe a future musical collab isn’t totally impossible after all.