Joshua Bassett Is Going On His First Headlining Tour

Joshua Bassett might be coming to a city near you. On May 16, the 21-year-old singer announced he’ll soon be embarking on his first headlining tour, visiting 14 cities.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star made the announcement on Instagram. He shared a tour poster that featured a photo of himself lying on top of a couch while holding a microphone. The bottom of the poster listed all the dates and cities as part of Bassett’s upcoming tour, which will see him perform all across North America and Europe.

Of course, Bassett’s announcement sent fans into a frenzy. After seeing his post, some commented things like “OH MY GODDDD,” “SCREAMING,” and “I’M SO EXCITED,” clearly overjoyed to finally be seeing him live in concert after all these years. If you’re feeling the same way, here’s everything you need to know about Bassett’s tour before tickets go on sale.

Joshua Bassett’s Tour Dates

Bassett’s tour will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, in Toronto. Afterward, he’ll perform in various cities across the U.S. like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Diego before he heads off to The Netherlands, Germany, and England. Bassett will finish his tour on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in London. Check out all the dates and cities below.

Luke Rogers

Joshua Bassett Tour Ticket Info

Pre-sale tickets for Bassett’s tour will go on sale on Tuesday, May 17, at 12 p.m. ET. Fans can get a pre-sale code by visiting Bassett’s website. General tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m.

Joshua Bassett Tour Setlist

Bassett’s hasn’t been revealed; however, it could likely include his biggest singles, like “Lie Lie Lie” and “Only A Matter of Time,” as well as his most recent single “Doppelgänger.”

Joshua Bassett Tour Special Guests

Bassett’s tour poster also revealed singers Lindsey Lomis and Stacey Ryan will join him on the road.

You could say it’s “Only A Matter of Time” until fans get to see Bassett on tour.