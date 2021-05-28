AWKWARD, Josh Dun Snubbed Debby Ryan's Hug At The iHeartRadio Awards

Debby Ryan is married to a rockstar, so naturally she was 2021 iHeartRadio Awards to support her long-time boo, Josh Dun of twenty one pilots. After the alt-rock duo won the award for Alternative Rock Artist of the Year on May 27, the former Disney Channel actor was beyond ready to offer a “congrats, babe” cuddle. But now, the most awkward backstage video of the two lovebirds has surfaced, and I’m yelping, TBH — because Josh Dun snubbed Debby Ryan’s hug at the 2021 iHeart Radio Awards.

Ryan and Dun have been together for what feels like forever (and by forever I mean since, like, 2013). However, due to their tying the knot in during the COVID-19 pandemic, the iHeartRadio Awards was actually the very first time the couple got to walk down a red carpet as a ~married~ couple, which is so sweet.

But, even sweeter is twenty one pilot’s slew of nominations at the awards show: They earned noms for Best Duo/Group of the Year, Alternative Rock Song of the Year for hit single “Level of Concern,” and Alternative Rock Artist of the Year. The Scaled and Icy band took home the prize for the latter award — which brings us to this wild video a stan posted on Twitter shortly after the duo’s victory was announced.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With zero context, the clip seems innocuous enough. Dun and Ryan are clapping at each other, and then Dun begins to walk toward Ryan. They’re even making eye contact, which totally means he’s going to go in for a nice lil’ wifey hug, right?

Wrong. He actually walks right by her and reaches out to give a huge bro hug to his right-hand man, Tyler Joseph. This would be FINE, had it not been for the extremely dejected look on his wife’s face after he saunters past her.

Now, Dun and Ryan seem like the kind of couple that has a thousand inside jokes. They literally call each other dudes for life instead of husband and wife, which is sort of iconic. So, this hug-snub situation could very well be one of those many inside jokes. Regardless, I’m probably laughing a little too hard right now. Savage move, Josh!