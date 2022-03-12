Khloé's Comments About Not Blaming Women Are Called Hypocritical After She Insulted Jordyn

Khloé Kardashian has always been open to discussing her personal journeys with beauty and body standards, as well as her spotty romantic relationships with ex-husband Lamar Odom and most recently, Tristian Thompson. In a March 10 interview with Variety, Khloé got real about Thompson’s various cheating scandals, and confirmed viewers will get answers on her new Hulu show The Kardashians. However, that’s not all she said. Khloé went on to say that she feels it’s “really hurtful” when women are unfairly blamed for their significant other’s wrongdoings. She’s in her right to feel this way, but the message didn’t go over well with people who remembered her public shaming of Jordyn Woods a few years back. These tweets about Jordyn Woods after Khloé Kardashian’s cheating comments are calling her statements hypocritical.

When asked what had been the most hurtful thing she’s been told, Khloé brought up the spotlight that has been placed on her relationship woes, providing a statement that people can’t quite shake. “If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that’s always been really hurtful for me,” she said, most definitely a nod to the attention surrounding her following Thompson admitting he cheated on her. “I’ve never quite understood that instead of there being some sympathy or like, ‘Wow, that must really suck to have to go through that.’ And not only go through it, but then go through it so publicly. I don’t even care if people have sympathy. I just don’t understand why there’s so much finger pointing – like it must be me. That’s a heavy thing to carry.”

To backtrack, Khloé was married to Odom in 2009 and filed for divorce in 2013 after his infidelity. From 2016 to 2021, Khloé has had an off and on again romantic relationship with Tristian Thompson. Thompson was accused of cheating on Khloé throughout their relationship, the first allegation coming to light just a few days before Khloé gave birth to their daughter True Thompson in April 2018. In January 2022, it was confirmed Thompson fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

Clearly, Khloé has been through it when it comes to unfaithful men, but her comments about not blaming women in these cheating scandals quickly reminded people of how she attacked Jordyn Woods after reports that Woods kissed Thompson in 2019. At the time, Woods was best friends with Khloé’s sister Kylie Jenner, and Khloé tweeted, “You are the reason my family broke up” at Woods.

Khloé’s reaction in 2019 seemed to be the exact opposite of her recent statement, which compelled a number of Twitter users to revive the reality star’s mistreatment of Woods.

Fans who remember Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians may remember Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney’s all made it a point to criticize Woods on the show, with the season finale building up to Khloé lashing out at Woods.

Given how prominently the cheating scandal was featured on the show, many people think the whole family owes Woods an apology.

However, some agree that Khloé had every right to feel betrayed given Woods was a close friend of the family. Khloé followed up her initial 2019 tweet at Woods with another message, saying that she had viewed Woods as a “little sister.”

Khloé later explained in the interview that Thompson’s most recent cheating scandal will be addressed on The Kardashians, which premieres April 14 on Hulu.