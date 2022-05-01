If the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is nerd prom, then it found its prom king and queen for this year. Although President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden finally got to be honored at the annual tradition after it was postponed for the last two years due to lockdown, it’s safe to say all eyes were really on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The attention-grabbing couple was in the audience for the big night, and the headliners couldn’t resist cracking a few jokes about them. If you missed the hilarity, here are the best jokes about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson from the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

A few days before the ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 30, Page Six confirmed Kardashian and Davidson would be attending the event together. The couple has only just started to take their relationship public after about a half a year of dating, so turning such a huge event into one of their date nights was a big deal. Thankfully, they both know how to take a joke, because there were more than a few little winks-and-nods directed their way.

The first was in a skit from comedian James Corden which started off the night. In a bit where he pretended to take over the White House press briefing from Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Psaki pretended to write him notes. “What if I get asked about Kim and Pete?” Corden asked Psaki. “We love love around here,” Psaki replied, while dodging on whether Biden had seen The Kardashians. Clearly, Corden knows the big questions we all want to know about.

Trevor Noah, the headliner, didn’t miss his opportunity either. In a bit roasting attendees for attending the event — which had hundreds of attendees, and was held indoors, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues — Noah made fun of everyone for attending when Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had declined to attend. “Fauci thought it was too dangerous to come tonight!” Noah said. “But Pete Davidson thinks it’s OK!” he continued, pointing at Davidson. “And we all went with Pete. OK. All right then,” Noah joked.

This actually wasn’t the first time Kardashian has attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, so she knew what to expect: She last went to the event back in 2012. Anyway — getting roasted at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner means you’ve made it. Right?