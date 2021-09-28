Twitter Is Passionate AF About JoJo Siwa's DWTS Dance To Gaga's "Rain On Me"

After hitting the floor on Dancing With The Stars on Sept. 27, JoJo Siwa’s performance is going viral. The former Dance Moms star hit the stage with her partner, Jenna Johnson, and dazzled the crowd with an energy-packed cha cha performance. It’s not exactly a surprise to see Siwa slay a dance routine. After all, she has years of professional dance training under her belt. But her flawless moves paired with the perfect song choice had fans flat out losing it. JoJo Siwa danced to Lady Gaga on DWTS and fans can’t get enough.

Siwa opted to cha cha to Gaga’s 2020 hit “Rain On Me” with Ariana Grande, and she nailed every second of her routine. She and her partner dominated the night and wound up with the highest score of the evening. There’s been a lot of attention on Siwa and Johnson, especially since they’re the first-ever same-sex duo to appear on the show.

"Last week being the first-ever same-sex couple on Dancing with the Stars made us feel so proud. Even though Jenna slipped, we had the highest score of the night. That was insane," Siwa said after their performance.

Watch Siwa’s performance to “Rain On Me” below.

Siwa’s choice of song was particularly exciting for fans because “Rain On Me” has become a popular anthem within the queer community. Seeing as Siwa came out as gay in January 2021, fans were living for her performance to Gaga’s smash hit.

“I am obsessed! Can I just say that this generation is so lucky to have someone like @itsjojosiwa?” one fan tweeted. “She's talented, smart, beautiful and just an overall incredible human being. Thank you for all that you do and thank you for being an excellent representation of our community.”

Another fan admitted to watching the performance on repeat. “Don't ask me how many times i've watched jojo siwa's dances on dwts,” they tweeted.

You can see all the best tweets about Siwa’s performance below.

Not only is Siwa a superstar in her own right, but she’s a Lady Gaga stan through and through. After all, when she first came out online, she used Gaga’s music as her backdrop. Talk about full circle!