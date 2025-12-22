There’s no slowing down JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes’ all-encompassing romance. Six months after the former Celebrity Big Brother housemates confirmed their relationship, they are already talking about taking a big next step. And Hughes has a plan to surprise his partner with a big proposal — just don’t expect any cliché holiday announcements.

Hughes and Siwa talked about their Christmas plans to The Sun on Dec. 20, and the conversation quickly slid into engagement talk. “You always get people who get engaged [at] Christmas. You see it on Instagram, every year you're gonna see somebody who gets engaged. I kinda like the idea of it not being at a time where it could be expected,” Hughes said.

However, Siwa doesn’t want to keep waiting for her man to get on one knee, and she’s prepared to take matters into her own hands. “Alright, you’re keeping me guessing, aren’t you?" Siwa replied. "But what if I got him a ring?”

Hughes was not supportive of that idea: “I think if I was proposed to, that would make me really uncomfortable.”

Despite that, Siwa warned her boyfriend that she’s going to pop the question if he doesn’t within the next several years. “I wouldn’t do it unless you waited like seven years,” Siwa said. “And then I’d be like, ‘Alright, my *ss is getting down on the knee then.’ If you waited too long, I’d be like, ‘OK.’”

Hughes agreed to Siwa’s terms: "It shouldn’t take you seven years to work out if you want to marry someone. So you can go off that and then that won’t ever happen.”

But to very clearly emphasize she’s serious about this, Siwa gave her partner an exact deadline on when he’ll need to propose. “Just so you know, on May 27th, 2032, I will be down on one knee,” Siwa said. “I will not wait one extra day!”

Siwa’s remark seems to confirm the couple’s previously unknown anniversary date. They first announced they had officially started dating in on June 2, following a few cuddly bed photos on social media. The announcement came a couple months after Siwa and Hughes lived together in the Celebrity Big Brother house throughout April, referring to each other as “platonic soulmates” while also sparking romance rumors due to their frequent physical connection.