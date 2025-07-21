JoJo Siwa Has Unusual Nicknames For Chris Hughes’ Private Parts

Celebrity Big Brother Season 24 brought plenty of surprises, and the beginnings of JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes’ romance was arguably the most shocking. Three months since the show wrapped, their relationship is still going strong. During an interview with E!, which was published July 21, Hughes even revealed Siwa’s surprising nicknames for his private parts. “She calls my balls Jimmy and Timmy,” he told the outlet.

Siwa is a big fan of names that rhyme. In February 2024, she revealed the names of her future children, and she already has tattoos in honor of them. “This one's dedicated to my baby girl one day, her name is Freddie,” Siwa told People at the time, pointing to tattoos on her arms. “Then this is dedicated to twin boys. Eddie and Teddie. Freddie, Eddie, and Teddie. I want three babies.” (At the time, Siwa said she already had a sperm donor picked out.)

“She must love the rhyming lingo within her life,” Hughes told E!. He seemed unsure about Freddie, Eddie, and Teddie as baby names. “I don't know about those names. I have names that I like. I'm still kind of undecided on them,” he added.

“We'll work it out for sure,” Hughes continued. “It might end up being something we have to pick names out of a hat for.”

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Siwa confirmed their romance in June. “It’s not platonic any more,” she told The Guardian about her relationship with Hughes. (The duo previously said they were “platonic soulmate[s]” in April.) “It’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way,” Siwa said.

“I won’t ever speak for him, but for me personally, the happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now,” she added, addressing anyone who thinks their romance was a PR stunt. “Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I’ve never [before] been in pain from smiling so much.”

Going into Celebrity Big Brother, Siwa had a feeling it would be transformative. “I don’t think I’m gonna win, but I think I’m gonna change,” she told her manager and mother at the time. Looking back on the experience in June, Siwa added, “Little did I know it was going to change my personal life so much. By a landslide, it is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”