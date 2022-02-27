John Mulaney just accomplished a huge Saturday Night Live win, and took the opportunity to tell some very personal jokes about his rollercoaster year. On Saturday, Feb. 26, Mulaney hosted SNL for the fifth time, an honor only a select few comedians hold. In addition to joining the Five-Timers Club, the 38-year-old comedian also got very candid about his experience with rehab following an intervention at the end of 2020, along with his new life as a father. You’re going to want to watch John Mulaney’s powerful 2022 SNL monologue about rehab and his newborn son Malcolm, because he doesn’t shy away from any of his highly publicized year.

Mulaney kicked off the opening monologue with a bang: “For many many reasons, I’m grateful to be here tonight after a very complicated year,” he said. “It’s always great to be somewhere that’s always emphasized sobriety and mental health. Since I last hosted, different things happened.”

He last hosted SNL on October 31, 2020 and shortly after, in December 2020, he explained his friends staged an intervention to address his addiction. “It was an intervention for me, my least favorite kind of intervention,” Mulaney said. “Do you know how big of a drug problem you have to have if you open a door and see people gathered, your first thought is that this is probably an intervention about my drug problem?”

From December 2020 to February 2021, Mulaney shared that he was in rehab, and said he was grateful for the experience. “Life is a lot better and happier now,” he said. “I have a 12-week old son I’m very excited and he’s a pretty cool guy for someone who can’t vote.”

In the summer of 2021, shortly after Mulaney left rehab, reports surfaced that he had begun dating Olivia Munn following his divorce from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler. Mulaney and Munn reportedly gave birth to baby Malcolm on Nov. 24 and he was introduced to the world on Dec. 24 via Instagram. During his monologue, Mulaney continued to gush over the first moment he first bonded with his son.

“We were in the delivery room and he’s crying a little and (the hospital staff) bring him over to this warmer and put him under this big bright light,” he explained. “The light is just shining in his eyes. It’s really bright. He’s not crying or anything he just looks up at the light and this is what he does,” Mulaney then motioned his arm to cover his eyes. “He was annoyed, but he didn’t say anything. And I was like, ‘That’s my son.’”

Despite the past year being “complicated” for him, it seems Mulaney is enjoying his new title of dad and knows how to tackle any hardship with his comedy.