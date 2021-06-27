It looks like John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are going public. Reports of Munnlaney’s relationship first surfaced in May 2021, following Mulaney and his ex-wife Annamarie Tendler’s announcement that they were divorcing after six years of marriage. Now fans have their first look at the new couple, who recently enjoyed a low-key lunch together.

Mulaney and Munn were spotted dining at Ricky’s Drive In & Out in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 26. “They were having a great time during lunch, laughing and talking,” an anonymous source reportedly told People. “They were really enjoying each other’s company.”

The celebrity duo’s romance was a long time coming, since Munn said she was “obsessed” with Mulaney when she first met him in 2013. In a 2015 HuffPost Live interview, the actor revealed that she met Mulaney at Seth Meyers’ wedding to Alexi Ashe. “We were at a wedding together and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancé want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?’” she said. “At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, ‘So, you having fun?’ I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking to him.”

Munn said she reached out to the comedian via email and never heard back. She later sent him well wishes after he entered rehab last December following a relapse with alcohol and substance abuse. “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this,” she tweeted at the time.

Although things didn’t work out between them after their first meeting, Munn and Mulaney seem to be going strong now. They reportedly reconnected at a church in Los Angeles, and on May 13, a source told People that “this is very new, they’re taking it slowly.”

This news came three days after a rep for Mulaney confirmed that the comic was ending his marriage to Tendler." John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work," his rep said in a statement to Page Six. Tendler released her own statement to People, saying, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

From Bennifer to Munnlaney, summer 2021 is truly giving us the most when it comes to celebrity dating news.