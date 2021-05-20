Ever since Bennifer was reportedly spotted hanging out in Montana in early May, fans have been eager to know what’s going on between the former flames. Luckily, a rumored update on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship suggests the two could be making themselves official soon. “Right now they’re going with the flow and making plans to meet up as often as possible, but there’s still some discussing to do before they officially go public,” a source claimed to Us Weekly on May 20. “It was Ben’s idea to go to Montana, a place he absolutely loves, and they had a wonderful time there just snuggling up and being together without any pressure.”

The insider claimed Affleck and Lopez have “fallen for each other again in a very intense way, but they don’t want to jinx anything by attaching labels or putting themselves under too much pressure,” which is very understandable. “When the time is right and assuming things continue to evolve romantically between them, likely a month or two, they’ll probably go Instagram official or step out hand in hand at a restaurant somewhere,” the insider added. Can you imagine? That would be the news of the century!

J. Lo and Affleck first sparked reconciliation rumors a few weeks after the singer called off her engagement with A-Rod in April. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the former couple said in a statement. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

After she and Rodriguez called it quits, J. Lo was reportedly seen hanging out with Affleck in Los Angeles on April 30. The Gone Girl star was apparently spotted being dropped off at J. Lo’s home in her white Escalade, per Page Six. And while fans are loving the idea of these two getting back together following their 2004 breakup, A-Rod reportedly is not so happy about it.

In a video posted by Page Six on May 11, A-Rod gave a quick (and seemingly shady) answer when a reporter asked him about his ex’s reunion with Affleck. While rushing to his car, the former New York Yankees player said “Go Yankees!” before he drove off with his assistant.

Although his answer could literally mean anything, it might have been a dig at his ex’s new romance, considering he met J. Lo at a Yankees game in May 2005. Not to mention, Affleck also refused to wear a Yankees hat when he filmed Gone Girl in 2014. At the time, the actor told the New York Times he declined to wear it (despite director David Fincher asking him to do so) because he’s a die-hard Red Sox fan and he would “never hear the end of it” if he sported Yankees apparel.

J. Lo and Affleck may not have been able to make things work in the early ‘00s, but that doesn’t mean they can’t make things work now. I’m sure fans everywhere are rooting for them to get back together and pick up where they left off.