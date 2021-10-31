Sing to me Paolo...err, Joe? Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas (or should we say Lizzie and Paolo) have arrived for Halloween as none other than Lizzie McGuire’s Italian alter-ego Isabella Parigi (Hilary Duff) and Paolo Valisari (Yani Gellman) from Disney’s 2003 film The Lizzie McGuire Movie. The two channeled an iconic Lizzie McGuire moment for Halloween on Oct. 30 in Los Angeles. Suffice to say, I don’t think I’ve seen such a beautiful night, and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Lizzie McGuire Movie costumes are truly what dreams are made of.

The film is probably one of Disney’s most notable movies, with the kid-friendly film ranking second to X2: X-Men United opening weekend and earning $55.5 million worldwide. Following the success of the TV series, the movie sees Lizzie, a recently middle-school graduate, embark on a class trip to Rome. Lizzie finds herself a new adventure when she runs into a music sensation, Paolo. However, Paolo is in a rut, as his musical partner Isabella has left the country. And since Lizzie just so happens to be Isabella’s lookalike, Paolo offers Lizzie the dream of a lifetime to stand in Isabella’s place.

Jonas and Turner’s Halloween costume is a spitting image of the movie’s final act where Isabella crashes Paolo’s plan in front of thousands of screaming fans at a concert at the Colosseum. Turner shared a picture on her Instagram showing off the iconic look with her sporting Isabella’s green dress, Jonas as the infamous Paolo, and their friend Olivia DeJonge stepping in as Lizzie in the iconic purple suit.

And yes, even Hilary Duff herself commented on the photo with, “IM SCREAMING 😭😭😭.”

Fans of Turner have long known that she is a huge Lizzie McGuire fan, and earlier this year she expressed how bummed she was upon hearing that the Disney+ reboot of the 2000s show was canceled. Same, Sophie, same.

Although Turner didn’t get to see a grown-up Lizzie on screen, it looks like she took matters into her own hands and relived a character near and dear to our hearts.