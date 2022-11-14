Here’s Why Joe & Sophie Keep Their Romance So Private

For two celebrities, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner keep their romance pretty low-key. The couple is often spotted on casual date nights (usually involving Citi Bikes), but that doesn’t mean they’re OK with people knowing too much about their relationship. During an interview with Mr. Porter, published on Nov. 14, Jonas explained why they prefer their romance stay out of the spotlight, and his quote about keeping his love life private is surprisingly sweet.

"I want to feel like an open book," Jonas told Mr. Porter, before explaining his hesitation. "But when we started dating, I realized that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself.”

That might seem like kind of an ironic mindset for a famous musician and actor (whose love life is often featured in tabloids), but Jonas explained his perspective. “I come back to why I do this. I’m still so grateful to do this, so if being in the public eye comes with some of that drama and the eye rolling and if you have to swat some beef with a person you met once, then so be it.” He added, “Besides, if it means I get to wake up and do this another day, then it’s all worth it.”

Although Jonas didn’t go into detail about his and Turner’s relationship in the interview, he did credit her as “the best acting coach ever,” explaining how she would run lines with him during the filming of Devotion.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jonas might not want to say too much about Turner, but she has spilled some details about their relationship in the past. During a May appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Turner revealed she knew she’d marry Jonas the first night they met. “I remember he left my apartment, and it may have been the alcohol, but I just wept to my brother. I was like, ‘I love this man so much.’ And I knew. And that was it,” she explained.

Although it’s understandable that Jonas is hesitant to share too much of their romance, it seems like Turner’s OK with occasionally gushing about her husband in public.