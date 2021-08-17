Joe Jonas Posted A Nude Bathroom Photo For His Birthday, Y'all

Joe Jonas rang in his 32nd birthday in his birthday suit — literally. The Jonas Brothers member stripped down to nothing as he celebrated his special day, and he shared the eye-catching memory online for all to see. Joe Jonas' 32nd birthday photo with Sophie Turner will have you doing a double take.

Jonas’ birthday falls on Aug. 15, and his wife was there to help him celebrate in style. In an Instagram photo dump from his birthday, the singer showed off an elaborate cake, a massive balloon display, and colorful birthday cocktails with Turner. As if that wasn’t all grand enough, Jonas slipped in a little bday surprise for his followers at the end of the slideshow. The last photo in the carousel showed Jonas brushing his teeth while wearing nothing at all. Thankfully, Turner stood directly in front of him and covered up his private bits, but the photo was enough to send fans reeling.

“Thank you everyone for the b-day love yesterday," Jonas captioned the series of pics posted on Aug. 17.

You can see Jonas’ birthday selfie below by clicking to the last slide.

Turner shared a post of her own on Jonas’ special day. She posted a snapshot of her hubby standing in front of a room decked out with birthday-themed decor. “Birthday boy,” she captioned the pic.

Turner wasn’t the only one who hopped online to give Jonas a birthday shout out. His bandmates, Nick and Kevin Jonas, did the same. Nick posted a black and white photo which showed his smoking a cigar with his older brother. "Happy birthday @joejonas love you man. You deserve all the happiness in the world,” he captioned the pic.

Kevin posted a silly gif of his brother dancing in honor of his birthday. "Happy birthday @joejonas love you dude!!! Dance your face off today!” he wrote.

On Jonas’ birthday, his nakey bathroom selfie might have been the greatest gift of all. When it comes to thirst traps, we could all take a note or two from him.