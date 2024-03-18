Recently, Taylor Swift’s songwriting team — or, the Tortured Poets Department — lost an honorary member: her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. The former couple, who split in early 2023 after six years of dating, were notoriously private about their relationship. So, it surprised fans when Alwyn revealed he co-wrote several tracks on the singer’s 2020 albums, Folklore and Evermore, under the pseudonym William Bowery. Now, it seems his Bowery days will live on forever... at least financially.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Alwyn’s writing credits have been very lucrative. “Fair or not, it’s made him a very rich guy. Joe is making so much on royalties and returns from [the] Eras Tour that he doesn’t ever need to worry about money again,” one source said.

This observation seems to match up with the outlet’s analysis of Alwyn’s royalties. Earlier this month, Life & Style reported the actor made about $2.3 million off of Spotify streams. Another source alleged that number might skyrocket, as all eyes have been on Swift’s discography since she began her Eras tour in March 2023. Specifically, the tour reportedly hit the billion-dollar club just nine months in.

Also, Billboard calculated that Swift earned over $100 million from last year’s streams on Spotify. Neither Swift nor her team have confirmed the price point; however, if accurate, it’ll add to her crowning title as the music platform’s “Top Streamed Artist of 2023.”

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Alwyn’s time as a co-writer seemed to mirror the timeline of his romance with Swift. On the woodsy woes of Folklore and Evermore, he contributed to tracks that detailed the rise and fall of a relationship. He also contributed to “Sweet Nothing” on 2022’s Midnights, which Swifties have now perceived as a breakup album. The ballad always felt specific to her bond with Alwyn, as she cooed about finding a safe space with someone away from the pressures she faced from the media.

There’s a chance “Sweet Nothing” might not be the last ode to Alwyn. With Swift entering her Tortured Poets Department era, many Swifties believe she might reference their past relationship on the album. With their breakup, it’s safe to assume the British actor will no longer appear in Swift’s writing room — or cash in on any future tracks.