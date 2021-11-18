J.Lo Is Fully In Her Element In This Trailer For Her New Rom-Com

Romantic comedies kind of went out of style in the mid-2010s. Even Jennifer Lopez, once the queen of rom-coms, stopped with the genre after 2012’s What to Expect When You’re Expecting. But everything old is new again, and the 2020s have been the decade of J.Lo’s comeback, with a performance at Joe Biden’s Presidential Inauguration, the return of Bennifer, and now Lopez is back in the rom-com game with Marry Me.

Although Lopez is going back to the genre she became synonymous with 20 years ago, she’s not just making movies this time around. As she did with her criminally snubbed turn in Hustlers, J.Lo is using her talents for stage performance to aid her onscreen performance. Her Marry Me character, Kat Valdez, is an international singing sensation, which gives Lopez a chance to shine both in the film and on the soundtrack. In short, this is J.Lo firing on all cylinders and entirely in her element, acting, dancing, singing, and wearing a wedding gown that looks like it might be worth the price of admission alone.

Here’s everything fans should know about the upcoming film:

Marry Me Trailer

Marry Me’s road to the big screen has been a long one. The project was initially announced back in April 2019 and filmed from October to November of that year. It was originally expected to arrive in early 2020, then moved to Valentine’s Day 2021, before being shifted to 2022.

Universal Pictures released the first trailer for Marry Me on Nov. 18, 2021. In it, fans get to meet the couple who will meet cute and accidentally marry each other: superstar Kat and affable math teacher Charlie, played by Owen Wilson, whose odd-couple romance blossoms despite their differences.

Marry Me Cast

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

As noted, this is a J.Lo vehicle, with her front and center playing superstar Kat Valdez. The two men who will be her love interests are Wilson and singer Maluma. The latter plays Bastian, the man she’s supposed to marry as the major highlight of her tour. Wilson plays Charlie, the teacher who attends her concert with his daughter and gets picked out of the crowd to marry her instead when Bastian turns out to be a cheating jerk. Chloe Coleman (My Spy) plays Owen’s daughter, Lou.

The supporting cast includes several familiar faces. There’s John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Sarah Silverman (Wreck-It Ralph), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Michelle Buteau (Always Be My Maybe), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Free Guy), and Stephen Wallem (Nurse Jackie). Additionally, Jimmy Fallon will appear in the film as himself.

Marry Me Plot

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

The film is loosely based on the webcomic of the same name created and written by Bobby Crosby. The film’s official logline is as follows:

The movie follows music superstars Kat Valdez and Bastian are getting married before a global audience of fans. But when Kat learns, seconds before her vows, that Bastian has been unfaithful, she decides to marry Charlie, a stranger in the crowd, instead.

Marry Me Soundtrack

Although the complete track listing for the new film has yet to be announced, Lopez has already released music from it. Along with the trailer, she put out the film’s major ballad centerpiece, “On My Way.”

“On My Way” is the second release from the film. The first was a doubleheader duet with Maluma released close to the film’s original release date in 2020.

Marry Me Release Date

Universal Pictures

After multiple delays due to shutdowns of 2020, Marry Me finally settled on a Valentine’s Day weekend release date. The film will arrive in theaters on Feb. 11, 2022.