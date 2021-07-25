Jill Biden Was Decked Out In Full Team USA Gear At The Olympics

Jill Biden showed off her Team USA spirit during the Tokyo Olympics with a patriotic outfit. The First Lady, who made appearances at several sporting events on Saturday, was decked out in so much red, white, and blue. Check out these photos of Jill Biden wearing Team USA clothes at the Olympics.

Biden went head-to-toe in a Team USA outfit at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, July 24, after donning a polka dot dress to the Opening Ceremony. The First Lady’s patriotic outfit was the perfect choice for her packed day, which included cheering on Team USA during events for swimming, basketball, and soccer. At a watch party for the U.S. vs. Mexico softball game, which was held at an American ambassador’s home, Biden spoke about her spirited garb.

“As you can see, I’m all decked out,” Biden said at the event, per the New York Post. She went on to explain of her clothes, “As I walk down the hallway, I feel like a new kid – a kid on the first day of school.” Biden’s special outfit was designed by Ralph Lauren and featured white pants with “USA” printed on the right leg, an official Team USA Ralph Lauren blazer, and a navy top with an American flag. To top it off, Biden even completed the outfit with white sneakers that sported blue and red stripes.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Biden’s ensemble got plenty of buzz as she cheered on Team USA as they beat France, 17-10, in a 3-on-3 basketball game. At the game, Biden also caught up with French President Emmanuel Macron. Biden also supported the U.S. swimming team at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Her arrival was met with fanfare as members of the team clapped and chanted, “Dr. Biden, Dr. Biden” as she waved from the bleachers.

Finally, Biden cheered on the American women’s soccer team as they defeated New Zealand, 6-1. The win was a much-needed comeback after losing to Sweden in their opening Olympic game. After a packed day supporting Team USA (and making a total fashion statement while at it), the First Lady left Tokyo and headed to Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday night. Clearly, Dr. Biden made the most of her time at the Olympics, and totally felt the Team USA spirit.