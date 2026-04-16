Spoiler alert: This post discusses the first two episodes of Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2.

During Season 7 of Love Island USA, viewers noticed a fiery spark between Jeremiah Brown and Andreina Santos. But their chemistry didn’t translate to a relationship outside of the villa — at least, not yet. On the new installment of Beyond the Villa, Brown and Santos are still incredibly close... so close that there’s some confusion over whether they really are just friends, or potentially becoming something more.

In Season 2 of the docuseries, Santos expresses her frustration over how Brown insists they are nothing more than close friends, despite consistently flirting with her. When she attempts to ask him on a date, he curves her, leaving their situationship more in question than ever.

Brown tells Elite Daily that while he felt he was direct about wanting to keep things platonic, he can see where Santos got the idea he might be interested in a romance. “I am very clear with my voice about being friends-friends, but I'm not going to lie, when we were filming in November, I was definitely very flirtatious,” Brown says. “That's just our dynamic. It’s always been flirty since the villa, but it did get to this point where she was like, ‘You say one thing, but you do another.’ And I get if someone tells you something but they're acting a different way, you can get the mixed signals.”

Once Brown heard Santos’ concerns, he put a pause on the romantic talk, even if it wasn’t serious. “I understand where she was coming from, so I turned down the flirting,” Brown says.

However, Brown isn’t fully closing the door on the potential of a friends-to-lovers story. In Beyond the Villa, Brown said the reason he didn’t want to date Santos was simply because he wasn’t ready for a relationship at the moment. So, does that mean he can see a romance with his bestie in the future?

“It’s a great question. I don’t know. It's hard to tell right now,” Brown replies. “You never know. If you would've told me a year ago what I'd be doing now, I wouldn't have known. So I feel the same way about that — you never know!”