J. Lo Performed A New Love Song For Her Hubby Ben Affleck At Their Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Georgia wedding on Aug. 20 was one for the books, even if the super-extravagant event was kept pretty quiet. Because the newlyweds didn’t share many details about their big day, everyone is still finding out about exciting moments from the ceremony days later, and it turns out, J. Lo even took things to the next level by serenading her hubby at the event. Jennifer Lopez sang a new song for Ben Affleck at their wedding, and it’s all captured on video. In the romantic clip, J. Lo sings about still being in love as her husband watches in smiles.

TMZ shared the video of Lopez serenading Affleck on Aug. 26, giving fans a glimpse into the reception that took place at Affleck’s Georgia estate on Aug. 20. In the clip, Lopez grabs the mic and takes to the dance floor to perform a new tune for Affleck — all while dressed in her Ralph Lauren wedding gown. Affleck had a front row seat for the performance, sitting in a chair a few steps away from his wife.

During the performance, the Marry Me actress was joined by backup dancers as she sang about how she "can't get enough" of a passionate love while pointing to her hubby. The lyrics were certainly romantic and summed up her decades-long love story with Affleck.

ICYMI, Lopez and Affleck’s Georgia wedding was a multi-day event that took place a month after they officially tied the knot during a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16. According to People, the event had a spectacular set-up with white chairs surrounded by greenery and white flowers, an all-white piano, tables on a riverfront dock, and a platform for a fireworks show. The newlyweds were photographed at the wedding embracing outside their mansion, and walking along a white carpet towards the altar.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

After their Georgia wedding, J. Lo and Affleck set off on their second honeymoon in Italy (their first honeymoon was a family affair in Paris). On Aug. 23, the pair were spotted on a boat ride in Lake Como, and on Aug. 24, the two were seen shopping together at the Cartier store in Milan, per reports by Us Weekly.

From J. Lo serenading her hubby to their lavish honeymoons, it’s more clear than ever that Bennifer is the ultimate Hollywood romance.