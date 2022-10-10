Jennifer Lawrence Said She's "Never" Doing A Film Franchise Again

Don’t expect Jennifer Lawrence to pick up Katniss Everdeen’s bow and arrows in the future. Though the Hunger Games movies helped make Lawrence the A-list star she is today, she made it very clear she’s moved on from blockbuster film franchises in order to focus on telling stories she’s more personally passionate about. The actor got real about how she feels about her past decisions and what movies she wants to make in the future during a talk at the BFI London Film Festival, and Jennifer Lawrence took the opportunity to proclaim she’s done with film franchises.

Prior to a screening of her new indie drama Causeway at the festival on Oct. 8, Lawrence told reporters that she’d “never” return to the world of film franchises, per Deadline. “I could never do one now cause I’m just too old and brittle,” Lawrence said, before going on to explain she also didn’t like the headspace she was in during her Hunger Games era. “I became such ... a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision; because I had no idea what a huge movie star does next or what Katniss Everdeen should do after this,” Lawrence said. “When I reflect now, I think of those following years as just kind of a loss of control and then a reaction to try to get back. I’m so happy that I eventually, finally, in my late 20s kind of just stopped and made some major changes, and I got the voice in my head back. Now, it feels personal to me for the first time in a long time.”

Lionsgate

After starring in the four Hunger Games films from 2012 to 2015 as well as playing the shape-shifting mutant Mystique in four X-Men movies throughout the 2010s, Lawrence famously took a break from acting and shifted her focus away from action franchises. In 2021, she returned to screens for the environmental satire Don’t Look Up, and she indicated her new release Causeway, the first film produced by Lawrence’s production company Excellent Cadaver, is more in line with where she wants her career to go from here. In fact, her production company’s name was inspired by her shift away from her past filmography.

“[Excellent Cadaver is] a Sicilian mafia term for a hit on a major celebrity, which just made sense,” Lawrence explained. “I think there was a part of me that just wanted to execute that part of me.”

So, even as The Hunger Games universe is expanding with new spinoffs, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up to see Lawrence rock Katniss’ iconic braid ever again. But on the bright side, it sounds like she’s more excited to be making movies than ever, so get ready for a lot more J. Law on the big screen in years to come.