Just Gleeful Pics Of Jennifer Coolidge Third-Wheeling With Bennifer

When Jennifer Coolidge amusingly joked in her 2023 Golden Globes speech that she’s being invited to more parties, she meant it. The actor has experienced a career renaissance lately, sailing from her deadly White Lotus vacay in Italy to her more recent trip in the Dominican Republic for her upcoming film, Shotgun Wedding. Coolidge recently attended the movie’s premiere and had the sweetest photo-op with co-star Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck.

Honestly, Shotgun Wedding is another reminder that rom-coms are here to stay. The movie, which stars Lopez and Josh Duhamel, centers around the couple’s destination wedding being hijacked by criminals. IYDK, Coolidge plays the mother of Josh Duhamel’s character and naturally flexes her comedic muscles in the film.

Ahead of the movie’s Jan. 27 release, Coolidge and Bennifer appeared at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere and after-party. While there, the trio teamed up for a couple photo-ops. Iconic friend groups tend to thrive in Hollywood, and whether intentional or unintentional, these three might be Tinseltown’s latest squad.

In their several photos, the trio was all smiles. Seriously, the aura of this moment feels so heartwarming. Lopez even showed their behind-the-scenes fun on Instagram, where they can be seen enjoying the premiere’s after-party.

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

The women can be seen having a conversation before diverting their attention to their Instagram Live. Lopez then gave Coolidge her well-deserved flowers for her role in the film. “This woman was fantastic,” Lopez said, panning the screen to a hyped Coolidge before showing Affleck sitting on the couch.

This isn’t the only time the co-stars have gushed over one another. In December 2022, Coolidge talked about Lopez’s impressive work ethic to W magazine.

“I don’t know how [Lopez] does it. She’s like a one-man band,” she told the outlet. “I mean, holy crap. What an impressive person that makes that much happen at once. Her life is intense, and somehow she manages it.”

Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

It’s evident the trio enjoyed themselves. Now, is there anyway these three can star in a film as friends reuniting after years of not seeing one another? Seriously, the chemistry is right there.