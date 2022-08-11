Jennette McCurdy’s new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, details her experience as a former child star on iCarly and Sam & Cat. While much of the book focuses on the alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of her mother and by a man she refers to as “The Creator,” McCurdy said one good thing came out of her time on Nickelodeon: Her friendship with her iCarly co-star, Miranda Cosgrove. (Across several interviews and book experts published online, McCurdy refers to “The Creator.” According to The New York Times and The Washington Post, a representative for Nickelodeon declined to comment. Vanity Fair also reached out to Nickelodeon for comment.)

iCarly premiered in September 2007 and aired for five years before ending in November 2012. Considering McCurdy and Cosgrove spent so much of their teenage years together, it’s no wonder the two became just as close off-screen as they were on TV. According to Insider, McCurdy writes in the book that she and Cosgrove were “like sisters but without the passive-aggression and weird tensions.”

“I have my judgments around female friends being catty and petty and backstabby, but that couldn't be further from the truth with Miranda,” McCurdy reportedly writes.

When the final day of filming iCarly came around, McCurdy had mixed feelings about wrapping the show. While she was “glad” to be leaving the series, which made her feel like she was “living every day in the Groundhog Day movie, doing the same thing over and over again,” McCurdy didn’t want to say goodbye to Cosgrove.

“Miranda's crying. I'm crying. We're both crying. We can't stop crying,” McCurdy writes, according to Insider. "For me, it's not that iCarly's ending. It's not that today is our last day ever taping iCarly. The reason I'm crying is that I don't know what will become of my friendship with Miranda.”

Charley Gallay/WireImage/Getty Images

McCurdy admitted she was afraid their friendship would end with the show, but thankfully, that didn’t happen. Instead, McCurdy said their friendship only became “stronger” post-iCarly.

Now, even a decade since their show ended, McCurdy still has nothing but nice things to say about Cosgrove. “I love Miranda to pieces,” McCurdy said in an Aug. 9 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I always will. She has such a special place in my heart. She helped me grow as a person and heal as a person, and I hope I did the same for her, and I just love her so much.”

In a New York Times profile of McCurdy, Cosgrove commented on her time on the set of iCarly, and whether she also experienced the alleged abuse McCurdy did. “When you’re young, you’re so in your own head,” Cosgrove said, explaining she was in the dark about what went on behind the scenes. “You can’t imagine that people around you are having much harder struggles. You don’t expect things like that from the person in the room who’s making everyone laugh.”

I’m Glad My Mom Died is out now.