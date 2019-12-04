Nickelodeon birthed a lot of incredible on-screen and off-screen friendships, like Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies from Victorious, and Drake Bell and Josh Peck from Drake & Josh. The bond formed between iCarly's stars was just as strong and has stood the test of time. Despite the show ending in 2012, it seems like Miranda Cosgrove and Jennette McCurdy are still friends.

The final episode of iCarly aired in November 2012, and while fans have missed the inseparable duo Carly and Sam, they still get updates on the just-as-tight, real-life friendship formed between Cosgrove and McCurdy. In a December 2017 interview with AOL Build, Cosgrove couldn't stop talking about how close she and McCurdy are. Like, they're so close, they lived down the street from each other at the time.

"My best friend is Jennette McCurdy, who was on iCarly with me. We live really close to each other. We have sleepovers all the time. Like, I literally see her every other day," Cosgrove said, before dishing on how the pair became so close. "It was so fun being best friends with Jennette and getting to travel all over and get to go through something like that with your best friend. It was really fun."

In April 2017, McCurdy shared a heartwarming selfie with Cosgrove at Tokyo Disney. Her caption was a tear-jerking quote from Winnie The Pooh's BFF Tigger: "I wouldn't trade it for anything. Never, no, never. Your friendship is the best present ever."

In August 2018, Cosgrove McCurdy, and their friend Mia Serafino took a road trip and even stopped to snap a few silly photos in a photo booth.

When the girls aren't road tripping, they find time to keep up on social media, like when Cosgrove shared a hilarious throwback pic in honor of McCurdy's birthday on June 26, 2018.

She paired it with a touching message, calling McCurdy "the friend that everybody should have" and "the friend that everyone deserves."

It seemed the two stars were only getting closer as they got older, but after 2018, there seemed to be a lull in their friendship. Or at least how much of it they shared on social media. Cosgrove and McCurdy haven't shared any posts on Instagram with each other since August of that year, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they aren’t in contact. After all, the best friendships aren’t for show. Plus, they both still follow each other on the ‘gram, so things are probably all good in the hood and they’re just too busy hanging out IRL to post about it constantly.

One thing they’re not on the same page on? The June 2021 iCarly reboot. McCurdy was not down to re-join the fan-favorite Nickelodeon show, and an April 2021 episode of her podcast Empty Inside revealed why. During the episode, she detailed her “hellish” experience with the network.

"It's a difficult thing to say because the shows that I was on were so loved by so many people and so many kids," she said. "I hear constantly that, 'You made my childhood,' and I think it's great that they had that experience but that just was not my experience."

She went on to describe her experience as a child actor as “pointless and shallow,” but admitted it was her friendships on the set of iCarly that made it worthwhile.

“I had great friends in [my costars] Miranda and Nathan, and even Jerry, who was a bit older than us but was wonderful in trying to cultivate that kind of… younger environment," she said. "It was better in that aspect—having some friends my age was helpful and healthy.”

Still, the reunion must go on, and Cosgrove will be joining the cast along with her former co-stars Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress. It’s sad the whole gang won’t be together, but McCurdy will probably be championing Cosgrove on from afar.