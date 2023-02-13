Blue Ivy Wasn't Impressed With Jay-Z's IG Skills At The Super Bowl

Football fans weren’t the only ones in attendance at the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona. Jay-Z and his daughter, Blue Ivy, also showed up for the big night — and in style. When you look that good at the biggest game of the year, you’ve got to take some pics for the ‘gram. However, it seemed like Blue Ivy may have been a little done with all the hubbub as Jay-Z took her photo.

Let’s face it, having to take someone else’s pics can be stressful AF. You want to get the perfect snap, and it seems Jay-Z failed to capture Blue Ivy’s vision. In a video posted on Twitter, Dianna Russini caught Blue Ivy attempting to get a jumping pic from one end of the football field. She quickly walks over to her dad to approve of the snap, but looks less than impressed. Jay-Z is a skilled rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur, but potentially, photographer won’t be added to his resume anytime soon. From the smile on his face in the video, though, he does seem proud of his picture taking skills.

“Jay-Z is an Instagram Dad,” Russini joked, while Emmanuel Acho, who captured another angle of the moment, said “Jay-Z [is] out here trying to win father of the year.” Of course, taking your daughter to the Super Bowl already gets you major brownie points IMHO.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation helped to produce this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, which showed Rihanna’s return to the stage in years. Other celebrities in attendance to see this historic performance (and football game) included Paul Rudd, Billie Eilish, and Adele. The latter was just hanging out with the Carters at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where Beyoncé broke the record for being the most decorated artist in Grammys history.

Just a week later, Blue Ivy was the talk of the Super Bowl pregame in her cool girl style. Showing up in an oversized Tupac Shakur tee under a black hoodie with a backwards Super Bowl LVII cap and sunglasses, Blue Ivy matched her dad. It truly gave nepo baby royalty realness, and was so cute seeing the daddy-daughter outing.

Fans were wondering where Beyoncé was, with some speculating she was also in the building and possibly a surprise halftime guest with Rihanna. However, Rihanna pulled off an incredible Super Bowl show all by herself. No guests needed.

