Season 3 of The White Lotus may have ended a month ago, but everyone is still talking about what may or may not have happened on the show’s Thailand set. In particular, fans have speculated about some potential tension between stars Jason Isaacs and Walton Goggins, but the co-stars squashed any alleged “beef” with a couple of selfies recently.

“Guess who was on my plane? Hey, all you genius online sleuths - see any beef?!!” Isaacs posted on May 3 with a couple photos of himself embracing Goggins.

His remark calls back to his exasperation over “amateur Sherlock Holmes” trying to deduce if the show’s cast was at odds after digging into their Instagram interactions. “Nobody has the slightest clue what they’re talking about,” Isaacs said during a radio interview in early April. “People who think they're onto something, and it then gets magnified because of a thousand other people. Nobody has any clue what I'm talking about ... For all of you who think you've cracked it by something someone has posted or is in a photo or not, you're just so far from the truth, believe me.”

Isaacs and Goggins had become a particular source of gossip after Isaacs alluded to “off-screen drama” while filming the season, and Goggins made various remarks about feeling isolated and misunderstood on set. In an April 22 Cultured interview, Goggins mentioned a White Lotus co-star who didn’t connect with him.

“Someone I worked with on The White Lotus didn’t fully understand my process,” Goggins said. “My character — Rick Hatchett — he’s isolated. So during filming, I was isolated. I liked mirroring that, but it was emotionally difficult. Then, a few months into The White Lotus, Fallout premiered and started to take off. One day, this actor I was working with — nice guy, good actor — came up to me and said, ‘You’re brilliant in Fallout. Please tell me you had a good time making that. I just stared at him. Because he didn’t get it. I don’t care how good you are — if you don’t understand that there’s a world beyond the script, if you don’t give yourself over to it, then you’re missing something profound in this work.”

Now that the show has aired, it looks like any potential stress among the White Lotus castmates has dissipated.