Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Was Exposed Looking At Britney's IG

No. 1 rule of lurking: Keep it lowkey, because anyone could be watching. Spooky? Yes. Embarrassing? Totally. Surprising? Not really — especially when you’re married to a celebrity. It seems as if not everyone is aware of this concept, though, because Jamie Lynn Spears’ husband was caught looking at Britney’s Instagram.

Between engaging in what seems like sister arguments on IG and writing a memoir that Britney fans are already upset about, Spears managed to squeeze a family vacation into her schedule. Recently, the 30-year-old former Nickelodeon star stayed at a beachside Ritz-Carlton resort with her two kids, Maddie and Ivey, and husband, businessman Jamie Watson. Judging by the Zoey 101 actor’s IG carousel post on July 26, the trip was pretty relaxing, too: The fam enjoyed ocean views, Spears ran herself a nice (mysteriously green?) bath, and the hotel even left a special note addressed to the “Spears-Watson family.”

The post contained 10 different photos chronicling the family’s getaway, which was fine and dandy — until Britney fans noticed something strange about the fifth photo in the carousel, which captured Spears standing in front of a mirror in a bikini while Watson sat a desk on his phone and laptop. In the picture, Spears husband appears to be zooming in on a photo that looks *pretty* similar to one Britney shared on July 25. Peep both sisters’ posts below.

Thoughts? I mean, yeah, we’ll never know for sure if Watson was stalking Britney’s Instagram. But it sure does look like he was snooping, which isn’t *technically* wrong — just very weird. The awkwardness of this entire situation isn’t lost on Spears, though. After Britney stans started calling out her man’s sus behavior, she disabled comments on the carousel post.

Somewhere in the mix, Spears also changed the original caption of the photo, which initially responded to accusations that she claimed ownership of a Florida luxury condo solely owned by Britney since 2001: “I don’t own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations at the Ritz anyway🌊 Simple FACTS. Y’all need to stop reachin.'”

Spears doesn’t own a condo, she insists, although ~reciepts~ reveal that five or six years ago, she repeatedly referred to a Florida home using words like “we” and “ours.” In 2015, Spears tweeted, “We have a condo in Destin, Florida and it's the best getaway,” and in 2016, she told CMT, “I host everyone at our condo... We’re pretty blessed with a big condo.”

Talk about backtracking.