Britney Fans Are Pissed That Jamie-Lynn Is Writing A Memoir

The drama surrounding Britney Spears’ conservatorship has been at an all-time high ever since the star broke her silence on her 13-year conservatorship in a June 23 court hearing. Countless celebrities have spoken out in support of the singer, including Christina Aguilera, Madonna, and Mariah Carey. With everything going on right now, fans thought the timing of the news Britney’s sister, Jamie-Lynn Spears, is writing a memoir about her famous family was insensitive. When they heard rumors her book title would reference a famous Britney lyric, they were even more furious. These tweets about Jamie-Lynn Spears writing a memoir don’t hold back their frustration.

On Friday, July 8, fans discovered Worthy Publishing's website revealed Jamie-Lynn was set to release a memoir titled I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out, which included a reference to a lyric from Britney's 1998 single "…Baby One More Time.” According to Page Six, the synopsis for her 256-page book “painted her as someone who grew up in Britney’s shadow.” It promised readers would learn “never-before-heard stories” about her, including how it feels to have inspired 16 and Pregnant, why her daughter’s ATV accident caused her to reevaluate her life, and why her family is “just like any other family.”

The same day, Worthy Publishing released a statement confirming Jamie-Lynn’s memoir is still untitled and they were sorry “premature information” about the project had been “erroneously released online” to book retail sites. "We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family,” they told E! News.

That didn’t stop fans from being mad she’s writing a book anyway because they feel like it isn’t the right time, considering Britney’s conservatorship battle continues. Besides giving Jamie-Lynn’s book one-star ratings on Barnes & Noble to let her know they didn’t support her releasing a book, fans took to Twitter to share their frustrations over the news.

Jamie-Lynn’s memoir is scheduled to release in January 2022.