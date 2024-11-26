Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Where Her Daughter Is Going To College

There’s about to me a new famous face on campus. Jamie Lynn Spears recently revealed where her daughter Maddie will be matriculating in 2025. It’s an extra emotional moment for Spears, who reflected on how her 16-year-old daughter is now the same age that she was when she became pregnant with her.

“I can remember it like it was just yesterday, as the whole world watched and judged as I made the choice to have my baby at 16 years old,” Spears wrote in a Nov. 25 Instagram post. “Fast fwd to today, and that same little baby girl is now 16 years old herself announcing that she will be going to play D1 ball for an amazing college.”

Spears revealed that Maddie will be attending the University of Southern Mississippi next year, where she’ll be part of the softball team. “All in my feels, bc my baby girl has committed to furthering her athletic & academic career at the University of Southern Miss!” Spears wrote, along with some photos of Maddie’s college visit, and some throwback pics of the little slugger playing softball as a kid.

Among the photos, Spears also posted the magazine cover from 2008 where she announced Maddie’s birth. At the time, the general public was critical of the Zoey 101 star having a child at a young age.

“I feel like I can’t take much credit for anything, bc I have witnessed this kid go through, face, & overcome some impossible things by her own strong will, convictions, determination, & the sheer grace of God,” Spears continues in her post for her daughter. “I did everything I could to better myself in order to be the mama she deserved, & to break those generational curses, so they weren’t passed on to her or any future generations.”

“I think her story is a true testament to trusting God’s will & being able to achieve whatever you’re willing to work hard for,” the proud mom concluded. “I couldn’t be more proud of her! Love you, Maddie.”

Maddie shared her own post announcing the decision as well. “I am so excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment, for my academic and athletic career, to the University of Southern Mississippi!!!” the 16-year-old wrote. “I am so thankful to all the players, coaches, and family that have supported me and made it possible to get to the point I am today. This is a dream come true and I am truly blessed!!”