It’s easy to see why Elle Woods is drawn to popular jock Miles at her new school in Elle, especially since we’ve all seen Legally Blonde. On the surface, Miles seems like a clear precursor for Warner; another wealthy hottie who feels unattainable — in this case, because Miles is dating Elle’s new friend Shannon. But Jacob Moskovitz tells Elite Daily that there’s a core difference that separates Miles from being as shallow and callous as Warner.

“I think Miles actually learns a lesson that Warner doesn’t in the film,” Moskovitz says. “He really learns to not just be what everyone wants him to be in life. He’s actively learning that throughout Season 1, which is the part of his journey I’m most proud of and excited to see more of in the future.”

Moskovitz said a comment that Reese Witherspoon made about Warner is what clarified this key discrepancy for him. “Reese had said that Matt Davis’ character is very pragmatic. He’s just doing what he thinks he’s supposed to do his entire life, which is be successful. And in that process, he completely discards this person,” Moskovitz says. “I think Miles is very dissimilar from Warner in that respect.”

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As Moskovitz points out, Miles has an arc through the first season of Elle that elevates him above Warner’s linear self-interest in Legally Blonde. He’s introduced as the somewhat aloof cross-country star who’s been happily dating Shannon for two years before Elle shows up. But as Elle pushes him to investigate the corrupt machinations surrounding his privileged life, Miles breaks up with Shannon and tries to pursue Elle... although they never form a real couple due to the messiness of the recent breakup.

The season finale teases that Miles’ relationship with Elle will take an even more complex turn in Season 2, after he caught Elle kissing their friend Dustin at the winter dance. Yep, the love triangle is at a dramatic peak — thankfully, Season 2 has already been filmed, so fans can look forward to this messy fallout soon.