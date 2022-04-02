Julia Fox Might Be Joining Real Housewives Of New York

She’s been the name on everyone’s lips throughout 2022, and it sounds like that’s not going to stop anytime soon. Rumors have been swirling that Julia Fox could be starring in the next season of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York. If the casting does happen, the reality show would mark an unexpected new step for the buzzy it-girl, best known for her performance in Uncut Gems and her former relationship with Kanye West.

ICYMI, the NYC iteration of Real Housewives is in the process of “rebooting and recasting,” executive producer Andy Cohen told Variety in a March 23 interview. After the 13th season of RHONY was met with low ratings and a canceled reunion, a new plan was formed to revamp the show from scratch and launch a second RHONY series featuring former stars, according to Variety.

The bold decision sounds pretty promising, as Cohen told Variety that the reboot is “the most exciting casting proposition” in his almost 20-year career at Bravo. Could this cast include Julia Fox? It is still TBD, but Cohen said they are searching for “fun, opinionated, successful, aspirational women who represent a side of New York that we want to see more of.”

Fox could potentially check all the boxes — she is certainly one of the buzziest New Yorkers of the moment thanks to her romantic drama, eye-catching fashion sense, and surprising high-profile friendships.

Clearly, Bravo execs are watching Fox just as closely as the rest of us as they prepare to cast this new version of RHONY. “Someone brought Julia’s name to production and said she is interested,” a Bravo insider told Page Six on April 1. Fox has an unlikely connection with RHONY, specifically with Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney. “Leah was my sponsor in AA. We were both so sick and suffering,” Fox previously revealed on her podcast Forbidden Fruits.

Bravo

While the rumors about Fox’s involvement in the reality show are swirling, it’s still just talk at this point. A rep for the actor denied claims of Fox joining the show and told Page Six, “This is false.” TMZ also reported that “no conversations at all have occurred” between Fox and RHONY executives, according to production sources, but “did not shut down the possibility completely.”

It’s giving mixed signals, but the possibility of Fox on Real Housewives of New York has already created enough buzz to give producers a reason to consider it. Keep your eyes peeled, because Fox might be popping up on your TV screen soon enough.