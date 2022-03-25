Have you ever wanted a muse? Someone to inspire your makeup, fashion, and possibly, your art? Well, Josh Safdie’s Uncut Gems muse is making it so easy to style her style. In the latest of her new series of DIY fashion and makeup looks, Julia Fox turned a tank top into co-ords. With an inexpensive A4 tank top you can get pretty much anywhere, you too can rock this graphic Fox-approved look.

The actor’s been sharing a lot of tutorials as of late. She’s given tips on how to get her iconic “fox eye,” black eyeshadow as well as how to make a full outfit out of your jeans. I’m sensing a DIY YouTube channel in Fox’s future. But this newest DIY tutorial might look a little familiar as it definitely made its rounds on 2012 Tumblr.

Armed with only scissors, a Hanes men’s white tank top ($19, Hanes), and her perfectly drawn on fox eyes, Fox is ready to educate the masses on a sleek, barely there summer ‘fit. And it takes her only about a minute to turn out the look. “The fun thing about this is that you can really decide if you want it to be a bra or if you want it to be a crop top or just a, you know, even just a regular shirt,” Fox said. “And, same with the skirt. You can decide if you want it to be a high-waisted skirt or a low-waisted skirt.”

Sadly, Fox didn’t explain every part of how to master her look. Instead, she, off camera, cut the tank top into a distressed bra top. I assume the leftover fabric is what makes up skirt. Since you can cut the top as long as you want, you can change up this look according to your comfortability. You may need a second tank top to achieve the skirt length of your preference, but, luckily, Hanes sells most of its tanks in packs of three or six. “Super cheap, affordable, cute, chic,” Fox said. “What more could you ask for?” I truly don’t know.