Hugh Grant Confirmed Benoit Blanc’s Relationship Status In Glass Onion

Ever since his introduction in the original Knives Out, fans have loved Benoit Blanc, from his fashion sense to his detective skills. In the sequel, Glass Onion, his clothing and sleuthing were still on point, but it was Benoit’s personal life that got everyone’s attention, with the introduction of Hugh Grant as his partner, Philip. Now following the release of Glass Onion, Grant has confirmed Philip and Benoit aren't just together; they're married.

Warning: Spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery follow. When Glass Onion began, it was May 2020, the height of the first lockdowns. The suspects are introduced in their locations, handling the experience the same way most of the world did — Zoom calls, pod parties, and children wrangling. But Benoit was, as always, a touch eccentric, and thus had taken to lying around in the bathtub for hours. (Goals.) However, that tub time was disturbed by a knock at the door and a male voice calling out to Benoit that there was someone to see him, and they had a box.

At about the film’s halfway point, fans got a different view of that scene from the perspective of the person at the door with the box. The man who answered the door and called out to Benoit was covered in flour, cradling a sourdough starter. He was played by Hugh Grant, and the credits confirmed his name is Philip.

Netflix

One of the first questions asked after the film’s debut at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 16 was whether this person was Benoit’s romantic partner. The answer was yes, which sent the internet into a joyful frenzy. But in the aftermath, fans realized they didn’t know much about this relationship. How long had the two been a couple, for example, and what was their relationship status?

Speaking to Collider, Grant cleared up some of those questions. Asked about the film in a joint interview with Chris Pine for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, he acknowledged, “It is true, I’m married to James Bond.”

Unfortunately, as Pine had yet to see Glass Onion, and Grant didn’t want to spoil it for him, he declined to elaborate much. However, he did add, “It’s the tiniest little moment. I don’t really know why they wanted to do it, but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was brilliant, and so yeah, I thought, why not? I turn up for a few hours...”

Grant’s point that he wasn’t sure why Philip was introduced raises questions. As audiences probably know, Netflix commissioned two sequels to Knives Out, not just one, guaranteeing Knives Out 3 is coming. So is Philip’s introduction heralding a more prominent role for him in the next film? One can only hope.

The original Knives Out is available via streaming rental on Amazon Prime Video. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming on Netflix.