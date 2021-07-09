With the 2021 Olympics right around the corner, fans have been counting down the days until they get to watch their favorite athletes compete and perform. But before the games begin, viewers will be treated to an Olympics tradition: the Opening Ceremony. Every Olympics, the host country puts on a dazzling showcase that highlights the nation’s heritage through music, art, and other performances, along with the iconic lighting of the cauldron. Though fans had to wait an extra year for Japan’s opening ceremony, it is sure to be worthwhile as countries typically spend a ton of money to ensure the event is entertaining for fans. So, here’s how to stream the 2021 Olympics Opening Ceremony:

Unfortunately for those who were hoping to watch this year’s Olympics live in Tokyo, the Japanese government recently declared a new state of emergency due to growing COVID-19 cases. At a press conference, Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga said spectators will not be allowed at the Olympics despite the government initially allowing 10,000 domestic fans to attend. There is a chance some will able to attend certain Olympic events held outside of Tokyo, however, although that hasn’t been confirmed yet. But even though fans may have to watch from afar, it’ll be super easy and convenient to catch the Opening Ceremony live on your phone, computer, or TV thanks to the magic of streaming.

NICOLAS DATICHE/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. viewers will be able to watch the Opening Ceremony live on NBC on January 23 at 7 a.m ET. Notably, this is the first time NBC is doing a live morning broadcast of the Opening Ceremony. The ceremony and the rest of the Olympics can also be streamed on NBC’s Peacock streaming platform, through the NBC Sports app, and on NBCOlympics.com.

As of right now, the details surrounding the ceremony are being kept under wraps, but it will most likely begin with the raising of Japan’s flag and a performance of the national anthem, “Kimigayo.” The theme of this year’s Olympics is “United By Emotion,” which is fitting considering the hardships that have been endured worldwide this past year.