Here's How To Stream The Summer 2021 Olympics Live So You Don't Miss A Thing

After a year of delays and disappointment, sports fans can rejoice. The 2021 Olympics is scheduled to begin on July 23 and will run through August 8. Initially meant to be the 2020 Olympics, the event was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. For those who have been waiting all this time to see the games, find out how to stream the Summer 2021 Olympics live:

The two-week event will be held in Tokyo, Japan, and will include 33 competitions and 339 events. Although certain sports stars, like Serena Williams, have chosen to sit this year out, a host of talented athletes from all over the world are set to attend and compete for the gold and glory. Notably from the U.S. is four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles competing in the women’s gymnastics category; Kevin Durant will be one of the 12 players leading the U.S. men’s basketball team; Nyjah Huston — a four-time world champion — will represent the U.S. in the men’s street skateboarding category.

Viewers can catch these athletes and others live on NBC, which is the official network for the Olympics. Those who don’t have cable or will be on the go can stream the program on NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports app. Fans can also catch the games on Peacock, NBC’s new streaming service. On July 24, Peacock will launch Tokyo NOW, a channel specifically covering the Olympics that will include four original programs: Tokyo LIVE, Tokyo Gold, Tokyo Tonight, and On Her Turf at the Olympics. Viewers can stream most of the Olympics programs on Peacock for free, except for men’s basketball, which you can access by purchasing Peacock Premium for $4.99 a month.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

“Our shows on the Tokyo NOW channel will give audiences the latest and greatest from the games, including live competition each morning and quality coverage every night, all for free,” Jen Brown, Peacock’s senior vice president of topical programming and development, said in a press release.

Because Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time, the games will mostly stream during the early hours for U.S. viewers. The 2021 Olympics opening ceremony will take place Friday, July 23, in Tokyo, streaming at 7 a.m. ET, with the closing ceremony streaming on Sunday, August 8, at 7 a.m. ET.