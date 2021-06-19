Here's Why Serena Williams May Skip The Olympics This Year, Despite Qualifying

Being invited to the Olympic Games is the ultimate accomplishment for a professional athlete. Many work their entire lives for a chance to compete in the prestigious athletic event held every four years. On the other hand, some athletes have solidified their spots as icons, and have little left to prove. That brings us to Serena Williams. Fans are asking whether four-time Olympic medalist tennis champ Serena Williams will be attending the 2021 Olympic Games, or if she’ll be setting down her rack.

The 2021 summer Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo, Japan, from July 23 to Aug. 8, and Williams has already qualified to attend. That being said, it seems uncertain she will. The deciding factor comes down to her wanting to spend as much time as possible with her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Williams served up her best game at the 2021 Italian Open, and, after the game, was asked about what her summer will hold — specifically whether it will entail a trip to the Olympics. The answer was basically “no,” because she doesn't want to spend any time away from her daughter.

“I haven’t spent 24 hours without her, so that kind of answers the question itself,” Williams said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Williams went on to explain why she hasn’t put much thought into attending the Tokyo Olympics. After the coronavirus pandemic, she admitted other things have taken precedence.

“It was supposed to be last year, and now it’s this year, and then there is this pandemic, and there is so much to think about,” she said. “Then there is the Grand Slams. It’s just a lot. So I have really been taking it one day at a time to a fault, and I definitely need to figure out my next moves.”

If Williams decides to commit to attending the Olympic Games, she’ll have to do so soon. The Olympic tennis tournament begins July 24. That being said, it sounds more likely she’ll be watching the games from home with her daughter at her side.