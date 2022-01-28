Swifties, There's A Taylor Swift Version Of Wordle

The internet can’t get enough of Wordle. The word game has grown so popular that over the past few weeks unofficial iterations have been released. So it’s only fitting that the latest one is inspired by one of the most popular singers famous for knowing her way around words, Taylor Swift.

As The New York Times reported, software engineer Josh Wardle originally created the word game for his partner, Palak Shah. The game is a play on his name. After he made it public in October, Wordle has since gone viral. According to NPR, Wordle attracted more than 2.7 million players in just three months.

On Friday, Jan. 28, Holy Swift podcast hosts announced the arrival of Taylordle, which is the same thing as Wordle except it features words associated with the singer. Here’s your guide on how to play Taylordle, a game that gives the song “Blank Space” a whole new meaning.

Wait, so what is Wordle?

Wordle is a free-to-play word game that’s available online. Players have to correctly guess a five-letter word in six tries. With each try, the game reveals which letters entered are correct through colored tiles. (More on this later.) Every 24 hours, the game refreshes.

Got it. So, what is Taylordle?

Taylordle is unofficial Wordle for Swifties. Like Wordle, it gives players six chances to correctly guess a secret five-letter word using colored tiles, and there’s only one new word per day.

The main difference between Taylordle and Wordle is the qualifying five-letter words in Taylordle are associated with Swift and her music. As Holy Swift said in a tweet, “All of the words are part of the Swiftie universe.”

Where can I play Taylordle?

That’s simple! Fans can play the game on Taylordle.com, so it’s easy to remember.

How do I play Taylordle?

WORDLE

Just like you do Wordle. You’ll have six chances to correctly guess a five-letter word related to the singer. For example, you can type in “music,” and you’ll know if any of the letters you used are in the word or not depending on if they get highlighted in either green, yellow, or gray.

Green indicates a letter is in the secret word and located in the right place. Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. Finally, gray means the letter is not in the word at all. While the standard game is already difficult, some players challenge themselves even further using Wordle on hard mode.

Once you finish, you can share your results on Twitter to compare how you did against other Swifties. If you don’t get the word today, there’s always tomorrow. As Swift once said, “Shake It Off.”