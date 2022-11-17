Kim Rejected Pete Before They Dated, But In A Kinda Cute Way

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might have been one of Hollywood’s (and Staten Island’s) cutest couples to date, but before they became Kete, there was an awkward moment. Apparently, Kardashian rejected Davidson at the Met Gala — luckily, the comedian didn’t seem to have any hard feelings about the sitch.

On Nov. 17, Davidson made his long-awaited appearance on The Kardashians. During the episode, the Saturday Night Live alum explained how he and Kardashian started dating — well, er, the rejection that came before the romance. “Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met and you pretended that you couldn't give it to me because you had gloves on?” Davidson asked Kardashian, per E!. She replied, “I know. Will you ask me again this time? I don't have gloves on." (Flirty!)

Though Davidson didn’t get Kardashian’s number that night, he looked back on the awkward moment fondly. "It was actually the nicest excuse ever. I knew it was an excuse, but I remember being in the car being like, 'Wow, she knows how to, like, make someone feel really good about themselves.' I thought that was really sweet.” Kim said, "Aww. Had only I had known."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time fans have heard about the awk Met Gala moment. Back in April, Kardashian told the story on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “I saw him at the Met, and he knew I was hosting SNL but it wasn’t announced yet. He came up to me, and we were talking about SNL, and I was like, ‘They better hurry up and announce it cause I will not back out as soon as they announce it, but I’m so nervous.’”

Davidson helped calm some of Kardashian’s nerves. She continued, “And so he just gave me good advice and was like, ‘Hey, take my number if you need anything.’ And I had gloves on, and I couldn’t get in my phone with the gloves, and I was like, ‘Oh, I have gloves, and I can’t.’ And he was like, ‘All right, cool,’ and walked away. But I was gonna be like, ‘Oh, you can take mine.’”

Ugh, does this little walk down memory lane make anyone else nostalgic for the golden days of Kete? Although they broke up in August (and Davidson might be moving on with Emily Ratajkowski), there could always be another Kim-Pete run-in at the next Met Gala.