This GOT Star Showed Up In House Of The Dragon As A V Different Character

House of the Dragon may be set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, but fans will still notice one familiar face from the original show. Because of the massive time divide, there aren’t any actual Game of Thrones characters in HBO’s new prequel series, but the show’s third episode introduced two characters played by an actor who also starred in GoT. Yep — House of the Dragon’s Jefferson Hall has the distinct honor of being the only actor (so far) to appear in both Game of Thrones and its prequel show. And his three characters couldn’t be more different.

In the third episode of House of the Dragon, the Lannisters are finally introduced. Twins Jason and Tyland Lannister live up to their House’s reputation as major power players in the Targaryens’ reign, with Tyland sitting on King Viserys I’s Small Council and Jason making a very strong case to become Rhaenyra’s betrothed, thus potentially inheriting the Iron Throne. It’s pretty clear that twins run in the Lannister family, but Jason and Tyland’s portrayals mark the first time in the GoT universe that one actor plays two main characters, as actor Jefferson Hall plays both brothers. Not only that, but Hall is also the first actor to appear in both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

Hall first appeared in Westeros way back in Season 1 of Game of Thrones as the arrogant knight Ser Otto of the Vale.

HBO

Ser Otto wasn’t around for long, so it’s totally understandable if fans don’t really remember him, but he was involved in a pretty epic scene when The Mountain stuck a lance in his neck during a jousting match, marking one of the bloody series’ first brutal slayings. It looks like Hall will be sticking around for much longer in House of the Dragon, though, as both Jason and Tyland are set up to be major players in the prequel series.

