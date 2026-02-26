Harry Styles Addresses The Conspiracy Theories About His Hairline

Harry Styles is finally addressing a rumor that’s followed him for years. Back in 2022, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared an anonymous tip about an “A-list musician/occasional actor” who had “gone almost completely bald” and was wearing a “lifelike” hairpiece. The post prompted rumors about Styles — and fans began questioning if the “Aperture” singer got a hair transplant (or was wearing a wig).

During a Feb. 25 interview with Brittany Broski on her Royal Court YouTube series, Styles admitted to “lying” — immediately realizing his mistake and saying, “Oh f*ck.” His response prompted Broski to question, “Are those teeth fake?” Styles responded, “No.”

“This hairline, though,” he quipped, poking fun at the conspiracy theories. “No, I’m joking,” he added.

Back in 2022, when the rumors first started, Styles discussed them in an interview with Rolling Stone. According to him, he wasn’t aware of the speculation until Tom Hull (a.k.a Kid Harpoon), his friend and collaborator, brought it up to him. “He’s completely obsessed with it,” Styles told the outlet. “He won’t stop sending me messages about [people] trying to work out if I’m bald.”

“What is it with baldness? … It skips a generation or something, right? If your grandad’s bald then you’ll be bald? Well, my granddad wasn’t bald, so fingers crossed,” he added.

At the time, Styles’ response didn’t exactly quell the rumors. And when he ditched his signature curls to shave his head in 2023, more questions about a potential hair transplant came up. (Most people do to a buzz cut before the procedure.)

After his dramatic chop, Styles’ mom Anne Twist spoke out to defend her son against the “negativity.” “When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are … there’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut,” Twist wrote in a Nov. 17 Instagram post. “Breaking news: It’s hair! It’s his! Also it will grow back. If he wants,” she added.