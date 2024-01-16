The Mean Girls reboot almost had one more Grammy winner. Turns out, Megan Thee Stallion’s cameo wasn’t the only pop star appearance the directors considered. Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne, who directed the 2024 version of the film, told The Hollywood Reporter on Jan. 13 that they considered adding Harry Styles to their cast list for the role of Glen Coco.

“There are certain iconic lines where we would joke that there would be riots in the streets if it wasn’t in there. Like ‘You go, Glen Coco!’ Give the people what they want. Give me what I want!,” Jayne explained to THR. “But when we were like, ‘Who’s Glen Coco?'”

“Who can it be?” Perez added. “I remember us going, could we ask, like, Harry Styles?” Jayne put in, “We were like Harry Styles could be Glen Coco!”

Ultimately, however, Perez and Jayne decided against asking Styles to make an appearance. “Then we were like, hold on, we love to break the fourth wall: What if we are all Glen Coco? So, after 20 years, we can all feel like Glen Coco,” Jayne said.

ICYMI, in the movie, the “Four for you, Glen Coco” line is delivered directly to the camera, as are the Candy Cane-grams.

Paramount Pictures

The latest addition to the Mean Girls universe already had plenty of star power. From casting Reneé Rapp as Regina George to including Lindsay Lohan as the host of the Mathletes tournament, the film had a stacked cast.

For his part, Styles has accepted acting roles before. He appeared in Dunkirk, Don’t Worry Darling, and My Policeman. But the “As It Was” singer hasn’t attempted any musicals — at least, not yet.

Styles was also considered for the role of Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid, a part which eventually went to Jonah Hauer-King. Back in April 2023, Rob Marshall told Entertainment Weekly, "We met with him. He was lovely. What a wonderful guy. But at the end of the day, he really felt like he wanted to go off and do the movies that he ended up doing, which were sort of darker."

Maybe Mean Girls wasn’t quite dark enough for Styles, either.