In celebration of Don’t Worry Darling premiering in theaters on Sept. 23, co-stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh dropped a song together called “With You All The Time.” If you’re having trouble finding the track on streaming services, that’s because it’s under the name of the stars’ characters in the film, Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles).

Pugh lends her voice on the hauntingly beautiful track, while Styles plays the piano. According to Billboard, Pugh’s character hums the song at various points in the film.

The song begins with a reversed audio of the Midsommar star singing the chorus of “With You All The Time” before it plays normally only to go in reverse again. Its scattered lyrics and piano keys help give the song an eerie feel, which is fitting for the psychological thriller that is Don’t Worry Darling.

“Darling, I'm with you all the time,” Pugh sings softly. “Can't you see I long to be with you all the time?”

The first half of the song is especially dark and mysterious. However, it starts to pick up around the 90-second mark, and it even briefly sounds uplifting. In August, Styles told Variety the track’s alternating sound could represent Alice and Jack’s tumultuous relationship throughout the film.

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

“I wanted something that could be both sweet and creepy, entirely dependent on the context,” he said about composing the song. “I remember first playing it on the piano, and it had a sort of homemade nursery rhyme feel to it. Applied to the different moments in the film, I think it takes on a couple of different lives — I hope.”

In that same interview, Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde called “With You All The Time” a “trigger song” and revealed Styles created the tune in just five minutes. “He sent me a demo from his piano, and it was what ended up in the film,” she said.

Check out the full lyrics to “With You All The Time” below, via Genius.

Intro: Alice

(Eb ot gnol I ees uoy t'nac)

(Emit eht lla uoy htiw)

(M'I, gnilrad)

Chorus: Alice & Jack

Darling, I'm (Eb ot gnol I ees uoy t'nac)

With you all the time (Emit eht lla uoy htiw)

Can't you see I long to be (M'I, gnilrad)

Bridge: Alice

M'I, gnilrad

Emit eht lla uoy htiw

I long to be

Chorus: Alice & Jack

Darling, I'm

With you all the time

Can't you see I long to be

With you all the time?

Darling, I'm (Darling, I'm)

With you all the time

Can't you see I long to be

With you all the time?

[Piano]

Outro: Alice

Eb ot gnol I ees uoy t'nac?

Emit