This Editing Mistake In The Harry Potter Reunion Is Actually So On Brand

There’s an error in HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special that’s so perfectly messed-up, it might convince some fans the editors did it on purpose. While it’s probably not the case that the streamer purposefully mixed up Fred and George Weasley in the Harry Potter reunion special, it sure would make some sort of cosmic sense given all the switcheroo pranks the twins pulled in the movies. Some viewers may not have even noticed, but the hardcore Potterheads were quick to call out Oliver and James Phelps’ names being switched around during their talking-head segments. Luckily, the actors seem to be laughing off the mix-up.

Oliver and James Phelps played Ron’s mischievous older twin brothers George and Fred Weasley throughout the Harry Potter film saga. The twins became fan favorite characters due to their love of pranks, which would often involve them pretending to be one another. That’s what makes the reunion special mix-up feel so perfect. While describing their audition process for the movies, Oliver Phelps was listed as James Phelps and vice versa.

Of course, the twins immediately caught the error, and Oliver recognized the humor in the situation when posting the screenshot to his Instagram. “I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge,” he wrote.

The twins’ Harry Potter costars were also tickled by the error. “This is legit hilarious. Dude. Wtf? Haha,” Matthew Lewis wrote in the comments. Tom Felton got in on the joke by teasing, “It was my doing :) #weaslebee,” capping his comment off with a snake emoji, greater than sign, and lion emoji to show his Slytherin loyalties.

The Weasley mix-up wasn’t the only mistake in the special. Fans also called out a segment in which a photo of Emma Roberts was used when Emma Watson was explaining what the casting process was like for her. Clearly, the people putting the show together were having a hard time keeping their Emmas straight, as well as the Phelps twins. In the end, it gave everyone a good laugh, which is exactly what George and Fred would have wanted.