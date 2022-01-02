Harry Potter Fans Called Out 1 Big Mistake In The Reunion Special

During HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion, which aired on Jan. 1, 2022, tons of fans were put in their feels as they got to see their favorite childhood characters all grown up and reliving the world of Hogwarts. However, a few Potterheads were able to catch an Emma Watson mistake in HBO Max’s Harry Potter reunion. As Watson was discussing how she found herself in love with the book series as a child, the special panned to a series of childhood photos of Watson. But, there’s one tiny problem. One of the pics used is not of Watson, but of Emma Roberts.

The pic shows a young Roberts sporting Minnie Mouse ears as she enjoys some breakfast. And although adorable, it’s not Watson. As eagle-eyed fans pointed out online, the photo if of the wrong Emma. While Watson came to fame as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, Roberts grew up on TV in Nickelodeon’s Y2K classic Unfabulous and a short role as Addie Singer in fellow Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh.

Given that the special was over an hour and a half long, it’s unclear how producers and editors overlooked such a mistake. I mean, we are talking about Hermione Granger here.

Twitter users started to call out the mistake shortly after the special premiered, placing the screenshot from the special side-to-side with Roberts’ Instagram photo of the same photo. “GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON,” a viral tweet read.

Roberts originally shared the childhood pic on Feb. 8, 2012. Despite the pic being shared nearly a decade ago, many Potterheads have recently started to comment on the pic noting that they are all there for the same reason: the Emma Watson mistake in the Harry Potter reunion. Some fans joke that mistake could be blamed on an “Emma multiverse,” nodding to the Spider-Man: No Way Home plotline.

The mixup was a tad distracting for life-long Potterheads, but the mistake did not steer away from the multiple feel-good moments the special delivered. Like the moment Watson, David Radcliffe (Harry Potter), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) all talked about how similar they were to their characters. Or, how could we forget, the moment Watson and Tom Felton (Draco) talked oh-so-highly of each other and addressed the dating rumors behind their friendship.

After eight Harry Potter movies, Watson doesn’t have to worry about the mixup. The fanbase knows exactly who Hermione Granger is and what she looks like. But Watson may have to, once again, explain the difference between leviOsa and levioSA to the team at Warner Bros. and HBO Max.