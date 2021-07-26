Beatrice & Eugenie May Be Team Harry When It Comes To The Book Deal Drama

Prince Harry can’t catch a break. He and Meghan Markle have faced endless scrutiny after moving to the U.S., and with the announcement of his new memoir, the criticism continued. However, there’s a true few who have his back when it comes to supporting his new life in California. It seems Harry, Beatrice, and Eugenie are still close, and both princesses are reportedly supportive of Harry’s new business endeavors.

Harry announced his new memoir on July 19, and it sounds like it will be incredibly personal from start to finish. As he said in a statement, "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.” He added he’s “deeply grateful” for the opportunity and is “excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

After the announcement, reports started to emerge claiming the royal family is fearful of what Harry will write in his book. However, Eugenie and Beatrice reportedly understand why Harry would want to publish such a personal book.

As a source told the Mail on Sunday, "They believe Harry’s outspoken remarks may have been triggered because previously his voice and opinions were rarely heard within the Royal Family."

Their support doesn’t mean they weren’t caught off-guard by the announcement about Harry’s book. Eugenie and Beatrice are reportedly still surprised by all of the royal drama that’s surrounded Harry.

"The emotional turmoil as [the royals] wait over a year for publication is going to be torturous,” another royal source told the Daily Mail. “What's really telling is even the relatives he remains closest to, like princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, are stunned by what he's up to."

It’s great that the princesses have seemingly remained by Harry’s side despite his fallout with other members of the royal family. Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, moved into the couple’s former house (Frogmore Cottage) once they moved to the U.S. Oh, and when Prince Harry flew home for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue, he crashed at Eugenie’s.

Harry’s decision to put pen to paper isn’t a popular one among the royal family, but it’s not an uncommon move among royals (even Prince Charles has a memoir). That’s probably why Eugenie and Beatrice are seemingly still team Harry all the way.