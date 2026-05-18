Get Ready With Hannah Godwin Before Hosting The ACMs Red Carpet

Hannah Godwin may have brought the glamor to the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet — but no, the reality TV personality and Setty App founder is not making a drastic career pivot to country music. She was invited to the 61st annual award show, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as a red carpet correspondent for Boot Barn.

Godwin is best known as a Bachelor Nation darling. (After becoming a fan favorite on Season 23, she met her now-husband, Dylan Barbour, on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019.) Next up, she’s got a different kind reality TV project on the horizon. In March, Godwin announced that she’s participating in Netflix’s Squid Game: The VIP Challenge. But before she gets back on-screen, the Alabama native took on the role of interviewer at the ACMs, speaking to musicians like Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, and more on the red carpet.

Of course, some prep was necessary, from getting a much-needed hit of caffeine to finding the perfect accessories for her show-stopping PatBO dress. Ahead of the big night, the 31-year-old takes Elite Daily behind the scenes to share her pre-show GRWM routine.

A Morning Treat

Courtesy of Hannah Godwin

First thing’s first — vanilla latte always! Especially on a long day like today.

Prep Time

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I had the best glam team who completely understood the vision and vibe I wanted for this look: something effortless and inspired by the ‘70s! We wanted to channel a Cher-inspired moment and my stylist, Lisa, found the perfect PatBO dress for the occasion. We accessorized with the most stunning jewelry from Boot Barn for a little western touch!

Pre-Show Poses

Courtesy of Hannah Godwin

I love getting photos BEFORE any event so the rest of the day is stress-free (plus, my makeup is still fresh). This might be one of my fave looks ever!

En Route!

Courtesy of Hannah Godwin

On the way we blasted some of my favorite country songs to get ready for the night ahead.

Mic-ed Up

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It was such a full circle moment to interview Tucker Wetmore after he won Male New Artist of the Year. We filmed the "Brunette" music video together last year and I’m so excited for him! Little Alabama Hannah would be freaking out right now.

Show Time

Courtesy of Hannah Godwin

The whole night was a dream, and felt so special to me. It was so fun embracing my Alabama roots. So thankful to the ACMS for having me!