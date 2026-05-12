Giddy Up

Every Cowboycore Must I Packed For My First Stagecoach

From fringe micro-shorts to a cow print belt.

by Hannah Kerns
Elite Daily; Courtesy of AE, Urban Outffiters, Free People
Festival Season 2026
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I spent the last weekend in April yeehaw-ing my way through Indio, California, for my first-ever Stagecoach. This year, the country music festival included performances by stars like Ella Langley, Teddy Swims, and Post Malone — plus, I knew influencer-and-reality-star crowd would be milling around the festival grounds. Long story short, I needed to bring my fashion A game.

Ahead of the trip, I made a point to stock up up on cowboycore essentials that would (hopefully) help an East Coaster fit in with the western crowd. I had a few specific qualifications in mind: pieces that could survive desert dust, stay comfortable for hours on end, and photograph well enough for an Instagram photo dump. Most important, nothing could read as a Woody from Toy Story costume.

Below, every cowboycore piece I stuffed into my carry-on for three days in the desert.

Denim On Denim

We The Free Tippi Denim Shorts
Free People
$68
We The Free Fable Low-Rise Twisted Bowed Jeans
Free People
$128

Denim is a must-have for me regardless of the occasion, and Stagecoach was the perfect excuse to upgrade. Cowboys wear jeans, after all. I packed a few pairs of jorts and these bowed pants from Free People, which became an instant favorite. I styled them with a black Tank Air top, black boots, and a turquoise necklace.

Hannah Kerns
Hannah Kerns
1/2

Fringe Benefits

Edikted Evonka Fringe Faux Suede Jacket
See on PacSun
$158.40
Edikted Sapir Fringe Faux Suede Shorts
PacSun
$64
$48

Fringe is hard to weave into an everyday New York wardrobe, so Stagecoach was the perfect chance to load up. The fringe jacket? Made for windy late-night sets. The fringe micro-shorts? A festival staple for good reason. I packed the jacket in my bag on Day 2, but the wind picked up so dramatically that an emergency evacuation hit before I could even put it to use.

Belted Up

Rising Sun Hip Belt
Free People
$48
AE x Stagecoach Embossed Leather Belt
American Eagle
$44.95
AE Cow Print Western Belt
American Eagle
$39.95
Studded Boho Leather Tie Belt
Urban Outfitters
$45

Belts are the easiest way to transform a basic ’fit into cowgirl territory. I packed a few options and rotated between a skinny cow print belt and a horseshoe-shaped brown leather one. The thinking: Even if an outfit crisis sent me back to my comfort uniform (tank and jorts), I could still add a little Western pizzazz. On Day 3, the realization that my spray tan had faded at an alarming pace cued that exact panic, and the bovine belt earned its keep.

Hannah Kerns

Studs Galore

Sonny Knit Top
Reformation
$78
UO Festival Studded Faux Leather Micro Shorts
$59
Ranger White Studded Shorts
12th Tribe
$84

Metallic accents add subtle glam to the otherwise casual vibe of Stagecoach dressing. This Reformation top hits every mark (comfy, cute, showstopping), and it’s already worked its way into my regular rotation post-festival. I’d planned to wear it on Day 2 with barrel jeans, but my friend showed up in the exact same shirt, prompting an emergency tank top swap.

Rodeo-Coded Tees & Tanks

Colt 45 Rodeo Graphic Tee
Urban Outfitters
$35
$19.95
Coors Longhorn Banquet T-Shirt
PacSun
$20
AE x Stagecoach Racerback Tank Top
American Eagle
$29.95
$14.97

IMO, country-coded tees are always a good idea, Stagecoach or not. For this trip, I packed two oversize options: one for lounging around the hotel, the other for wearing to the festival. I’d planned to style the festival tee baggy over mini shorts, but the sizing wasn’t quite right (not quite long enough to be a dress, not quite short enough to layer), so it got demoted to hotel duty. I also brought a tank for good measure.

Boots (Plus Shoes For Recovery)

Rollda Cowboy Boots
Amazon
$52.99
$49.99
Frye & Co. Miranda Western Boot
DSW
$160
$139.96
Shyanne Women's Darby Western Boots
Boot Barn
$199.99
$119.97
Birkenstock Women's Boston Soft Footbed Clog
Famous Footwear
$169.99

I was literally boots-on-the-ground at Stagecoach, so chic boots were nonnegotiable. I also packed a pair of Birkenstock clogs for breaks between sets. They’re breathable and comfortable, and they saved my feet more than once.

Hannah Kerns

Howdy-Worthy Hats

BESOOGII Straw Cowboy Hat
Amazon
See price on Amazon
Foeran Western Cowboy Hat
Amazon
$35.99
$32.39

Cowboy hats are nonnegotiable at a country festival, both for the obvious sun protection and for the way they top off literally any outfit. On Day 1, I wore a dark brown straw hat that was a gift; my plus-one paired a black hat with a white lace maxi.

Pro tip: Pack a foldable hat so you don’t have to wear it on the plane. On the way home, I spotted multiple women in the Palm Springs airport with three cowboy hats stacked on top of each other. Cheers to them, but I was glad it wasn’t me.