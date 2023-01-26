Bachelor Nation’s celebrating another engagement — even if this time, it wasn’t filmed or produced by ABC. On Jan. 25, Hannah Ann Sluss, who won Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor before an on-camera breakup, announced her engagement to Jake Funk, and her post-proposal TikTok gave fans all the feels.

While on a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Funk popped the question to Sluss. In her TikTok, Sluss added a romantic sound, quoting a line from the show Sex Education: “One day, you’re gonna meet someone who appreciates you for who you are. I mean, there’s seven billion people in the planet. I know one of them is gonna climb up on a moon for you.” As she panned to show their candlelit, beachside dinner, Sluss revealed a projection that read, “She said yes!” She followed it up with a close look at her massive engagement ring (and conveniently white manicure).

She captioned the video, “The surprise at the end he had for me 🥹🤍.” Responding to one fan, Sluss added, “God’s plan for our lives is always better than our own.”

Bachelor Nation was quick to chime in with their congratulations. Kelley Flanagan, who is currently dating Weber, wrote, “So happy for you!! Congrats, congrats, congrats!!” Hannah Godwin commented, “Aw YAY! Congrats guys!” Madison Prewett, who also competed on Weber’s season, wrote, “STOP So excited for you my girl!! Congrats!!!!”

The duo has been together for less than two years, and they only took their relationship public in February 2022. “I wanted to wait to share [our relationship] with everyone because it was our decision,” she explained her hesitation to Us Weekly in April 2022. “We’re very private and, you know, that just seems to be the best for us right now. With my past, things have been public and nothing really necessarily good has come from it, in my opinion.”

Though Sluss hasn’t said anything more about her engagement yet, she has posted about her relationship with Funk before. On Jan. 11, she posted a video for his birthday, calling him “the love of [her] life” and her “best friend.”