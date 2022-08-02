2 Bachelor Nation Alums Got Engaged, Just Not To Each Other

If the whole premise of the franchise hasn’t clued you in, Bachelor Nation loves an engagement — even if it happens offscreen. On August 1, two Bachelor Nation alums, Madison Prewett and Bennett Jordan, announced their engagements — and no, they’re not committing to a lifetime of love with each other. Prewett and Jordan are happily paired off with SOs who are not affiliated with ABC or The Bachelor.

Eight months after their romance started, Prewett’s boyfriend Grant Troutt proposed at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida on July 31. It sounds like the speaker and minister planned the perfect romantic moment. "Grant was waiting for me and led me out to the beach, where he had candles and flowers and a Bible with my new name on it," Prewett told People. "And the ring of my dreams!" According to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, Prewett’s ring “features an enormous oval cut diamond that looks to be about 8 carats,” and a diamond ring of that size can fetch a price of approximately a “quarter of a million dollars.” Casual.

According to Prewett, she wasn’t expecting the proposal that day. "I thought we were celebrating one of our friend's birthdays. I was told we were taking birthday pictures on the beach and when I came down, my best friend led me into the bathroom where my mom and sisters were with the dress I wanted to get engaged in,” she told People. "In that moment, I knew.”

Prewett wasn’t the only Bachelor Nation alum who got their happily ever after. Jordan proposed to his girlfriend Emily Chen on June 30. He shared his engagement announcement on IG on August 1 (um, did he and Prewett coordinate this ahead of time?). “We have a 1 in 400 trillion chance of being born, and we are 2 of ~8 billion people in this world. I can only thank God for bringing us together and promise to go on the adventure of a lifetime with you. Thank you for making me the luckiest man alive,” Jordan wrote.

Wishing both couples the best — and maybe a double wedding on the beaches of Paradise? Kidding (mostly).