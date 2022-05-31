Halsey’s "So Good" Finally Has A Release Date

Halsey is finally getting her way. Following the drama between the singer (who uses she/they pronouns) and their record label, Capitol Music Group, there’s officially a release date for her much-anticipated single, “So Good.” On May 31, Capitol released a statement on Twitter and Instagram saying they will drop the song on June 9.

Alongside the release date, Capitol stated their support for Halsey. “We love you and are here to support you,” they said in a Twitter post, which also included a separate statement that outlined their commitment to artists. “We are an artist first company that encourages open dialogue. We have nothing but a desire to help each of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to have these critical conversations,” Capitol said.

In response to Capitol Music Group’s tweet, Halsey uploaded another TikTok video. “Literally all I care is that you get to hear it now, thank u bye luv u,” they captioned the video.

This is the latest in a series of videos Halsey posted regarding “So Good.” Earlier this month, Halsey said the label was halting them from releasing new music until they can “fake a viral moment.”

“Everything is marketing. And they are doing this to basically every artist these days,” Halsey said in a TikTok video. “I just wanna release music, man, and I deserve better tbh. I'm tired."

So, now that “So Good” has a release date, here’s everything else to know about the song.

“So Good” Release Date

Halsey confirmed on Twitter that “So Good” will drop on June 9, 2022. The tweet sports several visuals, including cover art, two (of what looks like) behind-the-scene visuals, and a sweet photo of her and her daughter Ender holding a bouquet of flowers.

“So Good” Cover Art

To sweeten the already exciting announcement, the pop star also released the single’s technicolored art cover. With an evident French influence, the image features Halsey kissing a man, who is likely Alev Aydin, her partner, Ender’s father, and the inspiration for “So Good.” Flecks of deep violet, red, and turquoise created a bullseye over top the photo.

“f you have the internet you have probably heard that I’ve been trying to put this song out for a long time. and I’m thrilled you’ll finally get to hear it,” Halsey said in her Instagram caption.

Vibrant cover photo for Halsey’s newest single, “So Good.”

“So Good” Music Video

On May 31, Halsey also announced a music video for the single will drop on June 10. They also said Aydin directed the video and shared a few behind-the-scenes images on Instagram.

“So Good” Lyrics

Because “So Good” hasn’t been released, the full lyrics aren’t published; however, Halsey said on Twitter earlier this month that the song is about her relationship with Aydin. “Part of the story of how we went from meeting and keeping touch randomly for years to realizing we were each others person all along. Right person wrong time type of song,” she said.

“So Good” TikTok Videos

On TikTok, Halsey hasn’t shied away from discussing her journey to release “So Good.” Here are the TikTok videos she’s posted about the song.

With a date finally announced and a music video on the way, Halsey’s wish to have “So Good” in the hands (and ears) of listeners is almost complete. Now that is so good.