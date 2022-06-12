Halsey's New Music Video Is A Rare Peek Into Her Relationship With BF Alev

In her newest music video for “So Good”, Halsey (who uses she/they pronouns) gave fans a rare glimpse into her love story with boyfriend Alev Aydin. The song premiered on June 10, accompanied by a music video that turns the feeling of “right place, wrong time” into a visual masterpiece. Both Halsey and Aydin star in the “So Good” music video, and their chemistry is undeniable.

The moody music video tells the story of Halsey and Aydin’s relationship, which sprung from a creative partnership. “Alev and i first met because he was supposed to write and direct a movie about my life," Halsey wrote on Instagram. “And now he’s written and directed this little film about OUR life.” True enough, the video shows Aydin directing Halsey on a video shoot, as another version of Halsey looks on. In the end, Halsey and Aydin finally embrace.

The song’s release comes after a viral series of videos Halsey posted on her TikTok claiming that her label wouldn’t allow her to release “So Good” unless it became viral on social media. Even before its release, it did sort of become viral, but not for the right reasons. In the TikTok that first features a clip from the song, Halsey wrote “Basically i have a song that i love that i wanna release ASAP but my record label won’t let me…ive been in this industry for 8 years and ive sold over 165 million records…i deserve better tbh.” The “Colors” singer later added that Capitol Records said she needed to post TikToks before she was allowed to release the track. The label allegedly never specified what kind of videos they wanted the star to post, so she continued to post content fighting for the release of her song.

“So Good” is a clear dedication to Halsey’s relationship with Aydin, which only came to public attention in early 2021 when she tagged the filmmaker in her pregnancy announcement post on Instagram.

In an interview with Allure, Halsey gushed about the sweet beginnings of her relationship with Aydin. “When the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You're the person I'm supposed to start a family with.’” Since that interview, Halsey and Aydin welcomed their first child, a son they named Ender who is now 11 months.

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

From just friends to new parents, Halsey and Aydin will celebrate their son’s first birthday on July 14, 2022. Here’s hoping that the happy couple’s relationship will inspire more new music from Halsey, but until then, I’m going to watch the “So Good” music video again.